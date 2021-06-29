Sports Illustrated home
Former WVU CB Tacorey Turner Announces Transfer Destination

The former Mountaineer has a new home.
Former West Virginia cornerback Tacorey Turner announced on Monday night that he will be transferring to Alabama A&M.

Turner came to West Virginia as a member of the 2019 signing class but did not see any playing time during his first two seasons and consequently entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal back in mid-November.

Prior to his commitment to WVU, Turner was committed to Neal Brown's former school, Troy. The strong relationship between the two had played a major factor in getting him to flip on signing day. Turner also held offers from Mississippi State, Kansas, and Bowling Green.

USATSI_13308951_168388579_lowres
