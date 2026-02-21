Former WVU RB Quincy Wilson Steps Down From Head Coaching Job

The game of football has treated former West Virginia running back Quincy Wilson well throughout his life, but this past season, his first as the head coach of his alma mater, Weir High School in Weirton, WV, was a struggle. The Red Riders finished the 2025 campaign winless with a 0-10 record, suffering close losses to East Liverpool and East Fairmont.

His tenure as the school's coach is now over, as Wilson submitted his resignation to the Hancock County Board of Education, likely to turn his focus to his political campaign. Just last month, Wilson announced in a post on Facebook that he would be running for the House of Delegates in Hancock County.

"Today, alongside my family, I am officially filing to run for the House of Delegates in District 1, Hancock County. I am eager to hear your concerns and understand the needs of our communities from Weirton to Chester. This initiative is centered on listening, and I am prepared to engage in a constructive conversation. If you wish to discuss your thoughts, I am ready to listen!!!"

Before taking the job at Weir High, Wilson had been named the head coach at Rio Grande, an NAIA school in Ohio. He never made it to the regular season as the school parted ways with him just five months after being hired, stating, "To respect the privacy of all parties involved, Rio will not be providing details on the separation."

Other coaching stops for Wilson include time as the running backs coach at Glenville State (2017), Associate head coach & running backs coach at West Virginia State (2018-21), head coach at Fort Lauderdale (2022), and the running backs coach at Fairmont State (2023). Before getting into coaching, Wilson spent time at WVU as assistant director of football operations, serving under Dana Holgorsen.

Wilson delivered one of the best moments in Mountaineer football history with his catch and run down the sideline against Miami on the road, where he trucked defensive back Brandon Merriweather en route to the end zone.

The Weirton native finished his career in the Old Gold and Blue with 2,608 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground while also racking up 25 receptions for 147 yards and a score. To this day, he remains one of the best West Virginia-born skill players to ever play for the Mountaineers.