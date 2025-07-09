Four Players Not Listed on WVU Football's Roster Inside 2025 Media Guide
West Virginia released its media guide on Tuesday, along with the other 15 schools in the Big 12 Conference, and inside, four players were not listed on the roster.
Those players are running back Tye Edwards, wide receiver Jeffrey Weimer, defensive lineman Jimmori Robinson, and safety Justin Harrington. Of the four, Weimer is the only one who is not featured on the team's official website.
The reason for this is that each needs a waiver from the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility. The expectation is that all four will be cleared at some point.
RB Tye Edwards
Edwards is a well-traveled back, having spent time at Georgia Military College, Hutchinson Community College, UTSA, and Northern Iowa. In his two seasons at UNI, he totaled 1,548 yards and 11 touchdowns on 266 carries.
WR Jeff Weimer
Weimer has also been around, having made stops at Hartnell College, UNLV, City College of San Francisco, and Idaho State. In his lone season with the Bengals, he hauled in 75 passes for 1,016 yards and six touchdowns
DL Jimmori Robinson
Robinson was the 2024 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, finishing with 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Before transferring to UTSA, he played at Dodge City C.C. and Monroe College.
S Justin Harrington
Harrington played one year at Bakersfield C.C. in California and then transferred to Oklahoma, where he spent four years. Last season, he played for Jedd Fisch at Washington, making three tackles in eight games.
