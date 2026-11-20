FPI Predictor Reveals WVU's Chances to Upset Houston, Get Win No. 6
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Very few expect West Virginia to defeat the Houston Cougars this week, and understandably so given their horrid performance a week ago against Kansas. I actually think they have a chance. The computers disagree.
What the ESPN FPI says for WVU vs. Houston
According to the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) matchup predictor, the Mountaineers have just a 27.3% chance of taking down the Cougars and clinching bowl eligibility. Meanwhile, Houston has a 72.7% chance to get back in the win column and move to 8-3 on the season.
West Virginia's recent games
It's been a streaky type of season for the Mountaineers when it comes to results. They won three, then lost three. Won two, then lost two. With two games left, WVU is just hoping to find a way to get one on the left-hand side of their record total to get to the postseason.
Last week's game against Kansas, in my opinion, is not an indication of what's to come. They were without Bubba Grayson and Wes King, Nick Krahe, and Carsten Casady picked the worst time to all play their worst games of the season. Nine carries for 12 yards for Cam Cook? 36 yards on 25 carries (some yardage docked with sacks) for Mike Hawkins Jr.? That's just not even giving yourself a chance.
Houston's defense is vulnerable, so we could see a game where the Mountaineers click on all cylinders, as they did two weeks ago against Texas Tech. Okay, maybe not to that level, but much closer to that than another eyesore.
Houston's recent games
Houston eked out a win over Cincinnati to begin the month of November, but got tripped up by Colorado last week on the road, a loss no one saw coming. The Buffs, who have traditionally struggled to run the football under Deion Sanders, totaled 249 yards on the ground, ripping off several big runs — a good sign for WVU's prolific rushing attack.
The Mountaineers and Cougars are slated to tip off at approximately 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.
Following the game, be sure to stop by our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show. We'll discuss what went right, what went wrong, take a look at the numbers, and take a peek at the final game of the season next week in Utah.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_