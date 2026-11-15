Stock Up, Stock Down: Fans, Trickett's Troops, Bowl Hopes + More

West Virginia dropped to 5-5 on Saturday, losing to the Kansas Jayhawks 37-14. Not a lot went right for the Mountaineers in this one, like at all. It was just one of those days where neither side of the ball played well.

Enough fluff, let's get right into this week's stock report.

Stock Up: Mountaineer fans

A tip of the cap to those who made the trip to Morgantown and stuck around despite the cold weather, a bad first half, and not to mention the game being bumped up two hours, which certainly changed plans for a lot of folks, some of whom weren't able to make it in because of it. It was a pretty impressive showing for a then four-loss team in less than ideal conditions.

Stock Down: Trickett's Troops

The big fellas up front did not play well at all. From Kevin Brown to Carsten Casady to everyone in between, they each had a hand in the clunkiness of the offense. There was absolutely no room for Cam Cook or Mike Hawkins Jr. to run, and when they dropped back to pass, Hawkins had to try to escape pressure seemingly all night. Hawkins and Cook didn't play great either, but a lot of it had to do with the o-line.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

This line is certainly better than it was a year ago, and they'll be even better a year from now. Last night might have been a rough one, but if there's one position group that you really don't have to worry about long-term, it's the o-line. Trickett is one of the best in the business and will eventually get that group looking like one of the best in the Big 12.

Stock Down: Bowl Hopes

This was the one that West Virginia had to get. It's not that the Mountaineers are incapable of winning another game; it's just going to be significantly harder to do with a pair of ranked teams to finish out the season. Next weekend against Houston is WVU's better shot of the two remaining games, obviously. Utah is the No. 2 team in the country, and playing at their place on Black Friday is not going to be easy. I wouldn't be shocked if the Mountaineers are left out of several outlets' bowl projections this week.

Stock Down: Defense

I'm not sure this unit could go down any further than it already has. It ranks 137th in total defense, 138th against the pass, 121st against the run, and 131st in scoring. Outside of a few guys, this is likely going to end up being a total revamp this offseason. It would be different if they did something well — defend the pass, stuff the run, generate pressure — and just needed time to develop another strength. There's just nothing there.

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