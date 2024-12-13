Friends of Coal Bowl? Rich Rod Gives Brutally Honest Opinion About Playing Marshall
For the first time in a while, the two Division-I football programs in West Virginia, WVU and Marshall, have West Virginia natives leading the way.
Earlier this week, former WVU defensive coordinator Tony Gibson was named the next head coach at Marshall. In his introductory press conference, "Gibby" dropped the thought of trying to get the Friends of Coal Bowl game back on the Herd's schedule.
“I have had the honor to work for a lot of great head football coaches. One of them that just got hired at the school up north. So I think it’s time for the Friends of Coal Bowl again.”
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez was asked about his thoughts on trying to get Marshall back on the schedule during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and gave an answer that fired up Mountaineer fans in the WVU Coliseum.
"Gibby is a great friend of mine. Was a great staff member, and we're still very dear friends. But if you think I've spent one second thinking about Marshall you're wrong. I could care less what's going on in Huntington."
History of the Friends of the Coal Bowl
1911: West Virginia 17, Marshall 15
1914: West Virginia 20, Marshall 0
1915: West Virginia 92, Marshall 6
1923: West Virginia 81, Marshall 0
1997: West Virginia 42, Marshall 31
2006: West Virginia 42, Marshall 10
2007: West Virginia 48, Marshall 23
2008: West Virginia 27, Marshall 3
2009: West Virginia 24, Marshall 7
2010: West Virginia 24, Marshall 21
2011: West Virginia 34, Marshall 13
2012: West Virginia 69, Marshall 34
