WVU Football Shares Special Moment as Rich Rodriguez Reunites with Rasheed Marshall
This weekend will be full of special moments for West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez as he returns to the place he calls home. A lot of things have changed in the 17 years since he last occupied the head coaching position at WVU, but the one thing that has remained constant is the love and admiration he has for his former players.
Among the many hugs and handshakes, the WVU football digital media team captured a special moment of Rodriguez reuniting with his former quarterback, Rasheed Marshall.
“Rasheed was here from the jump, from the get-go. He remembers the first year. He remembers the first time we had 360 up-downs, orange-eater jerseys, and all that kind of stuff. But I had to wait another year before I could get him full-time. Obviously Pat (White), Denard Robinson, and all these other guys, but this was the first one that really had both - the dual-threat quarterback or whatever you want to call it. We didn’t think he came out of nowhere but a lot of people said where did he come from? Player of the year in the conference. We knew it from the get-go.”
Marshall was pumped up to see Rich Rod back in Morgantown but also couldn't believe how Rich's son, Rhett, is now a full-grown adult. A pretty cool moment here.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Stedman Bailey Gives His Seal of Approval on the Rich Rodriguez Hire
Josiah Trotter Visiting Big 10 School, Open to Returning to WVU
Rich Rodriguez Sends Message to Jax State and WVU Fans