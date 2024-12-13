WVU's 2025 Recruiting Class Reacts to the Hire of Rich Rodriguez
One of the most amazing things I've ever seen took place with this 2025 recruiting class. 21 players signed with West Virginia despite there not being a head coach in place. That's a huge tip of that hat to the coaching staff, support staff, and most importantly, Trey Neyer and his recruiting team.
Now that Rich Rodriguez has been hired, I reached back out to those signees to get their thoughts on the new header. Here are the responses we've received so far.
Note: We will update this as more come in.
QB Scotty Fox
“Super excited to meet him and get this relationship started. Ready to get to work soon!”
WR Tyshawn Dues
“I’m excited! Not only excited to play college football but also excited to play for Coach Rod!”
TE Jackson Accuardi
“I’m excited to get to work and bring WVU back to the top!”
OL Brandon Homady
"I am excited about it!"
DL Wilnerson Telemaque
“Met him at Jax State earlier this year and he said he would coach me one day. I’m thinking he’s just trolling & I knew I wasn’t going there. But look where we are now. I’m pumped to bring back the fun times to Morgantown."
DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles
"I was watching the video where Coach Rod was addressing the team, and the words and energy made me think about Coach Dilfer at Lipscomb (before he left for UAB) when we became back-to-back state champions. And then Coach Graham when he came back to Lipscomb and brought that same passion and energy! I love being around coaches like that! I’m looking forward to shaking Coach Rod’s hand and telling him my name."
CB Zah Jackson
"I have never met or talked to Coach Rod, but I can’t wait to. I know he coached a while back for them and won some bowl games! He seems like a great coach and has great energy, from what I’ve seen. Can’t wait to get up there."
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Football Shares Special Moment as Rich Rodriguez Reunites with Rasheed Marshall
Stedman Bailey Gives His Seal of Approval on the Rich Rodriguez Hire
Josiah Trotter Visiting Big 10 School, Open to Returning to WVU