Full Breakdown of All 82 WVU Football Players Who Have Eligibility Beyond 2025

A class-by-class look at who can return to the Mountaineers next season.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 3, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III (24) warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III (24) warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
It's the bye week, so I figured now would be a good time to take a peek ahead into the future, and if we're being honest, it's something we'd rather talk about anyway, given this dreadful 2-4 start to the season for West Virginia.

By my count, there are 82 players who have eligibility remaining beyond the 2025 season. This does not include any seniors who will qualify for a redshirt or medical redshirt, so give or take a few, the number will be around 82.

Of course, not all 82 will return as some will enter the transfer portal in December, so keep that in mind as well. I broke down each class and by position.

FRESHMAN (21)

QB: Scotty Fox, Max Anderson

WR: Armoni Weaver, Tyshawn Dues, Camdon Pitchford

TE: Carter Zuliani

OL: Trevor Bigelow, Phillip Bowser, Brandon Homady, Ethan Chill

DL: Wilnerson Telemaque, Taylor Brown, Brandon Caesar

LB: Mike Hastie, Cam Torbor

N/S: Chris Fileppo

CB: ChaMarryus Bomar, Dawayne Galloway Jr.

S: Julien Horton, Matthias Squire

P: Aidan Stire

REDSHIRT FRESHMAN (13)

QB: Khalil Wilkins

RB: Diore Hubbard, Andre Devine

OL: Josh Aisosa, Robby Martin, Griffin Fogle, Andreas Hunter, Raymond Kovalesky

TE: Ryan Ward

DL: Quinton Goins

LB: Ashton Woods

S: Jason Cross Jr.

LS: Kaden Seller

SOPHOMORE (11)

RB: Cyncir Bowers, Clay Ash

OL: Jude Edwards

DL: Nate Gabriel

BAN: Curtis Jones Jr.

N/S Zae Jennings

CB: Keyshawn Robinson, BJ Hendrickson III

S: Nick Taylor, Israel Boyce

K: Ethan Head

REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE (12)

RB: Tyler Jacklich

WR: Cam Vaughn, Christian Hamilton, Cyrus Traugh

TE: Noah Braham

OL: Nick Krahe, Cooper Young, Wyatt Minor

DL: Corey McIntyre Jr.

CB: Jayden Bell

S: Kaleb Gray

K: Nate Flower

JUNIOR (6)

RB: Jahiem White

WR: Rodney Gallagher III

DL: Gabe Ryan

LB: Ben Cutter, Caleb Nuhi-Yandall

LS: Troy Fischer

REDSHIRT JUNIOR (19)

QB: Max Brown, Scott Kean

RB: Kannon Katzer

WR: Jarel Williams, Jordan McCants

TE: Colin McBee

OL: Donovan Haslam, Malik Agbo, Landen Livingston, Xavier Bausley

DL: Asani Redwood, Elijah Simmons, Adam Tomczyk, Jackson Biser

BAN: MarShon Oxley, Keenan Eck

LB: Ben Bogle

LS: Macguire Moss

K: RJ Kocan

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

