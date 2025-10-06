Full Breakdown of All 82 WVU Football Players Who Have Eligibility Beyond 2025
It's the bye week, so I figured now would be a good time to take a peek ahead into the future, and if we're being honest, it's something we'd rather talk about anyway, given this dreadful 2-4 start to the season for West Virginia.
By my count, there are 82 players who have eligibility remaining beyond the 2025 season. This does not include any seniors who will qualify for a redshirt or medical redshirt, so give or take a few, the number will be around 82.
Of course, not all 82 will return as some will enter the transfer portal in December, so keep that in mind as well. I broke down each class and by position.
FRESHMAN (21)
QB: Scotty Fox, Max Anderson
WR: Armoni Weaver, Tyshawn Dues, Camdon Pitchford
TE: Carter Zuliani
OL: Trevor Bigelow, Phillip Bowser, Brandon Homady, Ethan Chill
DL: Wilnerson Telemaque, Taylor Brown, Brandon Caesar
LB: Mike Hastie, Cam Torbor
N/S: Chris Fileppo
CB: ChaMarryus Bomar, Dawayne Galloway Jr.
S: Julien Horton, Matthias Squire
P: Aidan Stire
REDSHIRT FRESHMAN (13)
QB: Khalil Wilkins
RB: Diore Hubbard, Andre Devine
OL: Josh Aisosa, Robby Martin, Griffin Fogle, Andreas Hunter, Raymond Kovalesky
TE: Ryan Ward
DL: Quinton Goins
LB: Ashton Woods
S: Jason Cross Jr.
LS: Kaden Seller
SOPHOMORE (11)
RB: Cyncir Bowers, Clay Ash
OL: Jude Edwards
DL: Nate Gabriel
BAN: Curtis Jones Jr.
N/S Zae Jennings
CB: Keyshawn Robinson, BJ Hendrickson III
S: Nick Taylor, Israel Boyce
K: Ethan Head
REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE (12)
RB: Tyler Jacklich
WR: Cam Vaughn, Christian Hamilton, Cyrus Traugh
TE: Noah Braham
OL: Nick Krahe, Cooper Young, Wyatt Minor
DL: Corey McIntyre Jr.
CB: Jayden Bell
S: Kaleb Gray
K: Nate Flower
JUNIOR (6)
RB: Jahiem White
WR: Rodney Gallagher III
DL: Gabe Ryan
LB: Ben Cutter, Caleb Nuhi-Yandall
LS: Troy Fischer
REDSHIRT JUNIOR (19)
QB: Max Brown, Scott Kean
RB: Kannon Katzer
WR: Jarel Williams, Jordan McCants
TE: Colin McBee
OL: Donovan Haslam, Malik Agbo, Landen Livingston, Xavier Bausley
DL: Asani Redwood, Elijah Simmons, Adam Tomczyk, Jackson Biser
BAN: MarShon Oxley, Keenan Eck
LB: Ben Bogle
LS: Macguire Moss
K: RJ Kocan
