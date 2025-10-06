2027 Guard Joshua Tyson Visits WVU as Ross Hodge Pushes to Land Future Star
West Virginia head basketball coach Ross Hodge has been busy on the recruiting trail, while also getting his team prepared for the 2025-26 regular season.
Recently, the Mountaineers hosted class of 2027 guard Joshua Tyson (6'2", 170) out of Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio, on a visit.
In addition to West Virginia, Tyson has received offers from Akron, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Dayton, Detroit Mercy, Duquesne, Kent State, New Mexico, Ohio State, Penn State, and Virginia Tech. With still well over a year left in his high school career, it's unlikely that a decision will be made anytime soon. More offers and visits will come, but West Virginia appears to be in a great spot, getting in on him early and getting him on campus at the start of his junior year.
Last season as a sophomore, Tyson averaged 15.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 60% from the field and 42% from three-point range. He recorded five 20-point games and nearly posted 30 points twice, going for 28 against North Tampa Christian and 29 against St. Xavier.
The scouting report
Very opportunistic defender. Does a good job of taking chances, going for a steal without fouling. On the offensive end, he's always looking to get his teammates involved and makes high-level IQ passes consistently. Really smooth shooter with a repeatable form. Despite his size, he's constantly looking for ways to pressure the rim and challenge the bigs underneath, and surprisingly, he's a strong finisher, largely because he drives the ball under control.
Certainly has plenty of time to fill out his frame and will need to do so in order to hang in the Big 12 from a physical standpoint. The willingness is there, as evident in the conviction he has attacking the paint, but he will need the added muscle to absorb contact and convert at the rim. Talented player who has the look of a multi-year starter.
