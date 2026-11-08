Mike Hawkins Jr. Achieves Greatness, Breaks WVU Single-Season Rushing TD Record

Mike Hawkins Jr. will go down as one of the best players in West Virginia football history if he remains a Mountaineer throughout the remainder of his collegiate career, and possibly the best, depending on what he's able to accomplish in his time in Morgantown.

On Saturday night, we witnessed a piece of history when he scampered into the end zone for the second time in the game, breaking Pat White's record for the most rushing touchdowns by a WVU player in a single season, and that's including running backs.

Updated leaderboard (most rushing TD in single season)

FOR THE RECORD AND THE LEAD! 💥



📺 ESPN https://t.co/JwoZCc5ajO pic.twitter.com/Jqw6Zyl4PM — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) November 8, 2026

Mike Hawkins Jr. — 19 (2026)

Amos Zereoue — 18 (1997)

Pat White — 18 (2006)

Avon Cobourne — 17 (2002)

Steve Slaton — 17 (2005)

Steve Slaton — 17 (2007)

Kerry Marbury — 16 (1972)

Steve Slaton — 16 (2006)

Ira Rodgers — 15 (1919)

Pat White — 14 (2007)

Paul H. Martin — 13 (1903)

Amos Zereoue — 13 (1998)

Rasheed Marshall — 13 (2002)

Noel Devine — 13 (2009)

Leddie Brown — 13 (2021)

Garrett Greene — 13 (2023)

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Hawkins has 19 rushing scores through nine games, and with three games plus a potential bowl game, he could have the most rushing touchdowns by a non-service academy QB since Colin Klein recorded 27 with Kansas State in 2011. Northern Illinois' Jordan Lynch had 23 in 2013.

WVU has to do whatever it takes to keep Hawkins in Morgantown

WVU Athletics

The success of the program is never dependent on the status of one player, but the types of things you are capable of doing can be, and that's the case here with Hawkins. He is a special talent, and one West Virginia can't afford to let walk out the door. They know that and are fully aware that with him running the show on offense, they can accomplish some pretty special things in the future.

The West Virginia faithful are deserving of this program getting back to its winning ways and back in the national spotlight. It's been far too long, yet it feels like the Mountaineers are on the cusp of making that happen. Locking up Hawkins is absolutely crucial not just for next season, but for the long-term direction of this program. If Rodriguez can keep Hawkins in Morgantown, it gives West Virginia a chance to build on what we've seen this season rather than starting over at the most important position on the field. The Mountaineers have an opportunity to turn this progress into something sustainable, and keeping Hawkins should be at the top of the offseason priority list.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the West Virginia Mountaineers