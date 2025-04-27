Garrett Greene Signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The NFL Draft has concluded and now all the players who were not selected look to sign un-drafted free agent contracts to give themselves a shot at their dream. These contracts generally offer very little guaranteed money compared to a normal NFL contract, but they do provide an opportunity to compete to make a roster.
Former West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene has signed one of these UDFA contracts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a wide receiver. While Greene played quarterback almost his entire career at WVU, he did log some time at wide receiver in 2022. He had four catches for 32 yards in that season catching his passes from JT Daniels.
Greene in his West Virginia career had 4,706 passing yards and 1,523 rushing yards playing in 34 total games. He was know to be a dynamic athlete and always played with heart and toughness. In his last season at West Virginia he helped the Mountaineers achieve bowl eligibility, and finished with a record of 6-7.
He was a member of the 2020 class and spent his entire career at West Virginia. He now joins former West Virginia Mountaineers Bryce Ford-Wheaton(New York Giants) and David Sills(Denver Broncos) as the only wide receivers currently on NFL rosters.
