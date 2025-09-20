Here’s What to Expect From Marchiol, Edwards and WVU’s Top Playmakers Saturday
QB Nicco Marchiol
Passing: 17/26 for 218 yards, 2 TD
Rushing: 8 carries for 30 yards
Marchiol found some success in the final two drives of regulation against Pitt, completing 9-of-11 pass attempt, and ultimately sending the game to overtime with a perfectly delivered ball to tight end Grayson Barnes in the end zone with 11 seconds left. There will still be some bumps along the way, but I expect him to build on that performance from a week ago. Not only does he have belief in himself that he can succeed in this offense, but he now has the full belief of his head coach after watching him carve up Pitt's defense late.
RB Tye Edwards
Rushing: 24 carries for 107 yards, 2 TD
Edwards is going to be the Mountaineers' workhorse moving forward, as long as he stays healthy. He ran incredibly hard a week ago and for the Kansas defense, that spells trouble. Two weeks ago, Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy bounced off of tacklers left and right, constantly racking up yardage after contact. He's 5'11", 215. Edwards is 6'2", 225. With the bye week to fix some things, I'm sure Kansas will clean up the tackling, but if they don't, he could put up numbers that rival last week's performance against Pitt.
WR Cam Vaughn
Receiving: 5 receptions for 81 yards, TD
Cam drew a ton of attention from Pitt a week ago, as they tried to take him out of the gameplan, playing press man coverage and shading a safety his way over top. Until another receiver consistently makes the defense play, that will probably continue to be the case. All that being said, Rich Rod will get creative and find ways to get Vaughn involved.
WR Rodney Gallagher III
Receiving: 6 receptions for 48 yards
Rushing: 2 carries for 18 yards
RG3 had arguably the best game of his career last week and now, Rodriguez will look to get him more involved. Look for Gallagher to get a bunch of touches early to draw some attention away from Vaughn.
TE Grayson Barnes
Receiving: 4 receptions for 44 yards, TD
Barnes is quietly becoming a key part of this offense. If the o-line struggles continue, he'll be even more of a favorite target for Marchiol, who is trying to get the ball out fast. I'll give Barnes another touchdown in the middle of the end zone.
