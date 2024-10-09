The Hidden X-Factor in WVU's Quest for the Big 12 Title in 2024
In years past, when a West Virginia starter exited the game with an injury, there was a noticeable drop-off in production.
The present-day roster isn't jam-packed with depth at each position, but the two-deep is significantly better, as we all witnessed this past Saturday in the win over Oklahoma State.
“He did a nice job," head coach Neal Brown responded when asked about Landen Livingston filling in at center for Brandon Yates.
"We talk a lot about this, next man up. You better be ready so you don’t have to get ready," Brown continued. "There’s a lot of examples of that. You think about it, Landen goes in and we go down on a touchdown drive. It wasn’t just a one play, it was six, seven, eight plays. He played and executed and did a nice job. We have confidence in him.
"Nicco (Marchiol) comes in and threw a touchdown and then we went on a touchdown drive. He didn’t have to get ready, he was already ready. (Israel) Boyce on defense. He only had to play 21 snaps on defense and made one critical error, but other than that he played pretty solid.”
Although it was a small sample size from those three players in particular, it shows the growth of the program and the development piece of it. We saw it earlier this season when veteran defensive lineman Edward Vesterinen went down with an injury. Troy transfer T.J. Jackson slid into the starting lineup and has been one of the most productive pass rushers in college football.
In order to be a Big 12 championship-caliber team, you must have a strong two-deep. Very rarely does a team make it through an entire season where its top 22-30 players play in every single game. There will be games down the stretch where the Mountaineers will need someone to step up in place of a starter and give serviceable production. If last Saturday is an indication of the overall strength of WVU's two-deep, they'll be just fine.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
What Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell Said About West Virginia
Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Iowa State
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Iowa State
ESPN's Matchup Predictor is Giving WVU a Chance to Upset No. 11 Iowa State