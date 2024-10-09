ESPN's Matchup Predictor is Giving WVU a Chance to Upset No. 11 Iowa State
The 11th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones will make the trip to Morgantown this weekend to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in a big-time primetime showdown of teams jostling for positioning at the top of the Big 12 standings.
For the first time since 1980, Iowa State has accomplished an unblemished record through five games. If they are to leave Morgantown with a win, it will mark just the second 6-0 start to a season in program history.
According to the ESPN FPI, West Virginia has a 45.3% chance to pull the upset while Iowa State has a 54.7% chance to avoid it and remain undefeated.
The Mountaineers are coming off of arguably their most complete performance under head coach Neal Brown with a commanding 38-14 win on the road over Oklahoma State. WVU rushed the ball 65 times for 389 yards and four touchdowns while the defense held Ollie Gordon in check, limiting him to 50 yards on 13 carries before his injury.
Iowa State only led Baylor by five at the half last week but had full control of the game in the second half as they went on to win 43-21. Rocco Becht tossed for 277 yards and two scores while Jaylon Jackson rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
This one has all the makings of a great game that could go down to the wire. The computers virtually see it as a toss-up, and so do I. If the Mountaineers carry over some of that momentum from last week in Stillwater, they'll more than have a chance to pull off the upset.
