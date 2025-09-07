Highest & Lowest Graded Players by PFF from West Virginia's Week 2 Loss
It was one ugly performance in Athens on Saturday as the West Virginia Mountaineers fell to the Ohio Bobcats 17-10. There were mistakes on both sides of the ball, but because the offense couldn't stay on the field, the time of possession heavily tilted this one to Ohio.
The folks at Pro Football Focus have finished reviewing the game tape and have submitted their grades from last night's game. Below are the three highest and lowest graded players on both sides of the ball.
OFFENSE
Top 3 highest graded (min. 30 snaps)
WR Jaden Bray (74.3)
C Landen Livingston (67.6)
LT Nick Krahe (65.5)
Jaden Bray left the game early with an injury, and his status moving forward is unknown at this time. Both Livingston and Krahe, being two of the highest-graded players, show you how bad of a day it was offensively for this group when they graded out in the mid-60s.
Bottom three (min. 30 snaps)
TE Grayson Barnes (47.2)
RG Kimo Makane'ole (57.3)
QB Nicco Marchiol (57.5)
Makane'ole has now had two below-average performances, which could force Rich Rod and Jack Bicknell Jr. to consider making some changes there at right guard. Nicco Marchiol missed some throws and a couple of wide-open receivers that would have moved the sticks. He looked bamboozled at times, part of which was because of the lack of protection up front.
DEFENSE
Top 3 highest graded (min. 30 snaps)
S Kekoura Tarnue (76.8)
DT Edward Vesterinen (71.2)
S Fred Perry (69)
Considering how many plays the defense has to defend, the unit did a pretty good job of keeping things within reach and even forced three turnovers. Tarnue was very active, but I'll admit, I thought Perry played much better than his grade suggests.
Bottom three (min. 30 snaps)
BAN Curtis Jones Jr. (45.4)
LB Ashton Woods (54.7)
CB Jordan Scruggs (61.5)
Woods missed a couple of tackles, and Jones had very little impact off the edge, so it makes sense that they were graded harshly. WVU failed to keep contain, letting QB Parker Navarro outside of the pocket way more than they would have liked.
