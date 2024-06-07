Hits & Misses: Revisiting WVU's 2022 Transfer Portal Class
The transfer portal has become a big piece of roster construction over the last six years or so, dating back to the first season for Neal Brown as the head coach at West Virginia. Over the next few weeks, we'll take a look at each transfer portal class Brown and his staff have brought in and evaluate the hit rate of each group.
What makes a player a hit? Either performed at a high level, was a key part of the team's overall success, or met expectations of their specific role.
What makes a player a miss? Failed to live up to expectations or played a minimal role in the team's overall success.
QB JT Daniels - Miss
I was skeptic of the Daniels signing from the beginning. The injury history was a major concern and he never really lived up to the hype at Georgia, ultimately losing his job to a walk-on. He was an upgrade from Jarret Doege for sure, but he never hit full stride in this offense. To this day, I still believe he was playing through some sort of injury during his time at WVU. He lost zip on the ball and looked like he was straining to throw it at times.
RB Lyn-J Dixon - Miss
Although Dixon didn't stick around after spring ball, I'm still counting this as a transfer because, well, he was. He played in the spring game and was enrolled. Dixon could have served as the veteran back to a young CJ Donaldson and Justin Johnson Jr., but was dismissed before the season came around.
TE Brian Polendey - Hit
Polendey wasn't a receiving threat at his prior stops, so that's why I'm marking this as a hit. He did what he was asked to do - serve as an extension of the offensive line.
DL Zeiqui Lawton - Miss
Lawton battled injuries throughout his career and medically retired from the game this past March.
DL Mike Lockhart - Hit
Yes, Lockhart transferred out but he 100% met and perhaps even exceeded expectations during his time at WVU, He tallied 34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in his two years in Morgantown.
LB Tirek Austin-Cave - Miss
Austin-Cave was expected to see the field more this past season, but never got that opportunity. He appeared in just twelve games during his time at WVU, recording four tackles.
LB/S Jasir Cox - Hit
Cox played multiple spots on West Virginia's defense and really balled out in his lone year in the program. He collected 62 tackles, six tackles for loss, three passes defended, and two fumble recoveries.
CB Rashad Ajayi - Miss
When Ajayi was on, he played well. When he was off, it was really bad. Unfortunately for him, the good version didn't show up nearly enough. Opposing quarterbacks picked on him constantly, especially on the deep ball. He gave up numerous explosive plays in man coverage.
CB Marcis Floyd - Hit
In two seasons, Floyd totaled 113 tackles, 11 passes defended, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and an interception. A very underrated piece of West Virginia's secondary over the last two years.
CB Wesley McCormick - Miss
I never really understood the McCormick signing. He wasn't great at JMU, so I'm not sure what exactly the staff saw that led them to believe he'd translate to life in the Big 12. Most of his action came in a reserve role.
K Parker Grothaus - Hit
Grothaus primarily served as the Mountaineers' kickoff man, booting 23 of his 64 kicks through the back of the end zone.
Overall Hit Rate: 5/11 (45%).
