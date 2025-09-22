How to Watch West Virginia vs. Utah: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds
It may have been a little challenging for West Virginia to turn the page after such an exhilarating win over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, but it shouldn't be hard to do so this week after getting pummeled by Kansas in the Big 12 opener, 41-10.
This week, the Mountaineers will return home, where they will welcome the Utah Utes, who will be making their first-ever trip to Morgantown.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) vs. Utah (3-1, 0-1 Big 12)
Date/Time: Saturday, September 27th, 3:30 p.m. EST
Where: Morgantown, WV - Milan Puskar Stadium (60,000)
TV/Streaming: FOX
Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Series History:
West Virginia and Utah have only met twice, both being bowl matchups. The Utes dominated the 1964 Liberty Bowl in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and then in 2017, had their way with the Mountaineers in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. In that game, WVU was without starting quarterback Will Grier, so Dana Holgorsen had to rely on backup Chris Chugunov and some wildcat stuff from Kennedy McKoy, leading to a miserable offensive day.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
West Virginia is an 11.5-point underdog to Utah, which comes as no surprise, even at home. The Utes are one of the best teams in the Big 12 and could be vying for a spot in the conference championship game later this season. The over/under is sitting at 49.5
