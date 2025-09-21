West Virginia Anchored Near the Bottom in Initial Batch of Big 12 Power Rankings
The first full weekend of league play is in the books. Each Sunday, we'll update our Big 12 power rankings throughout the season. Here's how I see things through Week 4.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
It feels like the beginning of the end for Mike Gundy, doesn't it? Sheesh.
15. West Virginia Mountaineers
WVU had the classic letdown after a major win over a rival, but also had to deal with a ticked-off Kansas team that was coming off a bye, off a loss. The problem is that WVU's issues appeared to be deeper than just the situation.
14. Colorado Buffaloes
The Buffs controlled most of their game against Wyoming, but allowed things to become interesting late. Kaidon Salter is clearly the best option for them at QB.
13. UCF Knights
I don't take much from the Knights' dominating win over North Carolina. The Tar Heels are in a really bad spot.
12. Kansas State Wildcats
K-State had a much-needed bye week after a brutal start to the season. I'm not giving up on them completely just yet, though.
11. Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati also had a bye this past week, and while they're 2-1, they have a lot to prove before they make their way toward the middle of the pack.
10. Houston Cougars
Houston is off to a much better start than I anticipated, but I don't put a ton of stock in their win over Colorado. Let's see how they respond out of the bye week against a really bad Oregon State team on the road.
9. Baylor Bears
A heartbreaking loss for Baylor to Arizona State, but with that offense, they'll have a shot to make some noise this season. They can rise up these rankings quickly.
8. Arizona Wildcats
How about Arizona? Not much was expected from them after last year's disappointing season and losing Tetairoa McMillan, but here they are at 3-0 with a win over Kansas State.
7. Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas played a tight game with a loaded Missouri team two weeks ago and fell short, but responded with a 31-point win over a bad West Virginia team.
6. BYU Cougars
Bear Bachmeier continues to play clean football for the Cougars at QB, but we'll see if that continues the deeper we get into league play.
5. Utah Utes
The final score doesn't show how close a game this was against Texas Tech. Utah's offense was completely out of rhythm, and its defense kept them in it until the last eight minutes or so. This is a talented group that'll bounce back.
4. TCU Horned Frogs
I still have concerns about TCU's run game and defense, but as long as Josh Hoover stays healthy, they'll have a shot in every game.
3. Arizona State Sun Devils
What a wild finish for Arizona State. They found a way to win on the road against a talented Baylor team. Next week's game versus TCU will tell a lot.
2. Iowa State Cyclones
In my opinion, there's a huge gap between Iowa State and the No. 1 team right now. They're a good football team, but not as sound in all three phases as the team I see as the best in the league.
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders
It's still early, but I think it's safe to say Texas Tech spent its money wisely in the transfer portal this offseason. They look like a legit contender and perhaps the frontrunner in the Big 12 at this point.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Between The Eers: WVU's Painfully Bad Offense Needs to Make Some Changes
Sunday Morning Thoughts: WVU Has Major Problems and No Quick Fix in Sight
West Virginia's Offense Nonexistent in Lopsided Loss at Kansas
Everything Rich Rodriguez Said Following the Blowout Loss to Kansas