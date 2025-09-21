Between The Eers: WVU's Painfully Bad Offense Needs to Make Some Changes
West Virginia's 41-10 blowout loss to Kansas was not only shocking, but very concerning with the things we saw on the offensive side of the ball.
The offensive line, particularly the right side (Kimo Makane'ole and Ty'Kieast Crawford), has seriously underperformed to the point that it's become concerning that others haven't been rotated into the game, which could tell you a lot about where those guys are. There were several plays last night where either Makane'ole or Crawford didn't even get a hand on a defender — think about the sack by Trey Lathan, where he blew right past Makane'ole untouched. It happens way too often, giving Nicco Marchiol zero chance to be successful.
Speaking of the quarterback situation, it may be a good time to take a look at Jaylen Henderson or one of the other mobile options. When the pass protection is as leaky as it has been, you need to have a guy at quarterback who has the ability to run away from it and still give the offense a chance to make something happen. If the o-line can just be average, then Marchiol can be successful and win you some games. He doesn't need an elite group up front; he just needs competent football.
On this morning's edition of Between The Eers, I discuss the issue up front on the offensive line, what the Mountaineers should do at quarterback, the concerns of the running back room beyond Tye Edwards, and the special teams gaffes that occurred last night, including the kickoff return for a touchdown.
