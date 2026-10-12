How to Watch WVU vs. Cincinnati: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Streaming Info

The Mountaineers are reeling, having lost each of their first three games in Big 12 play, and are hoping to avoid dropping below .500 on the season when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats this upcoming weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about this week's matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) vs. Cincinnati (4-1, 1-1 Big 12)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 17th, 12 p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV - Milan Puskar Stadium

TV/Streaming: TNT

Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Things are starting to spiral for West Virginia

Oct 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Cam Cook (4) runs the ball and shakes a tackle from Arizona Wildcats linebacker Chase Kennedy (7) during the first quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As long as West Virginia's defense continues to be the worst unit in the Power Four, it's going to be incredibly difficult to win games. It's really hard to lose a game in which you run for 290+ yards. Well, the Mountaineers have done it three straight weeks now. And while Cincinnati may not have the same type of firepower Oklahoma State or Arizona had, they are more dangerous than Iowa State, which moved the ball with ease as well. If West Virginia wants to go bowling, they absolutely need to get this one.

Cincinnati is rested and hungry

Sep 26, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) reacts on the field during a stop in playagainst the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati enjoyed this past weekend from the comfort of their own couch during the bye week, watching Arizona, the team they just lost to 34-7, beat up on the Mountaineers. You know they have to be chomping at the bit to get back on the field and get back in the win column after having to sit on a blowout loss for a couple of weeks, which happened to be their first defeat of the season.

West Virginia has had Cincinnati's number over the years, but if the defense doesn't show up, that strong history won't matter.