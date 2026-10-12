How to Watch WVU vs. Cincinnati: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Streaming Info
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The Mountaineers are reeling, having lost each of their first three games in Big 12 play, and are hoping to avoid dropping below .500 on the season when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats this upcoming weekend.
Here is everything you need to know about this week's matchup.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) vs. Cincinnati (4-1, 1-1 Big 12)
Date/Time: Saturday, October 17th, 12 p.m. EST
Where: Morgantown, WV - Milan Puskar Stadium
TV/Streaming: TNT
Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7
Bluefield: 104.5
Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)
Chester, VA: 92.7
Chester, PA: 103.3
Clarksburg: 104.9
Colliers: 94.9
Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)
Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)
Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)
Gocchland, VA: 100.5
Hinton: 102.3
Huntington: 102.3
Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1
Kingwood: 96.7
Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)
Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)
Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7
Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)
Mullens: 92.7
New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5
Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)
Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)
Philadelphia: 740 (AM)
Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)
Ronceverte: 103.1
Ripley: 98.3
Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)
St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)
Summersville: 92.5
Sutton: 1490 (AM)
Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1
Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5
Sutton/Summersville: 97.1
Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)
Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)
Things are starting to spiral for West Virginia
As long as West Virginia's defense continues to be the worst unit in the Power Four, it's going to be incredibly difficult to win games. It's really hard to lose a game in which you run for 290+ yards. Well, the Mountaineers have done it three straight weeks now. And while Cincinnati may not have the same type of firepower Oklahoma State or Arizona had, they are more dangerous than Iowa State, which moved the ball with ease as well. If West Virginia wants to go bowling, they absolutely need to get this one.
Cincinnati is rested and hungry
Cincinnati enjoyed this past weekend from the comfort of their own couch during the bye week, watching Arizona, the team they just lost to 34-7, beat up on the Mountaineers. You know they have to be chomping at the bit to get back on the field and get back in the win column after having to sit on a blowout loss for a couple of weeks, which happened to be their first defeat of the season.
West Virginia has had Cincinnati's number over the years, but if the defense doesn't show up, that strong history won't matter.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_