To round out the home portion of the 2026 football schedule, the West Virginia Mountaineers are running it back with the classics — glossy blue helmets, blue jerseys, and gold pants.

This will be the third time this season WVU has worn this combination, with the other games being UT Martin (52-7) and Cincinnati (W 45-42). Of all the uni combinations WVU has, this combo has the fourth-highest winning percentage.

This week's threads by the numbers via @WVUniforms304

Most worn rank: 1

Record: 132-53-4

Total games worn: 189

Win percentage: 71%

Last worn: 2026 vs. Cincinnati

WVU-Houston Series History: Tied 1-1

Nov 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Diore Hubbard (20) is tackled by Houston Cougars linebacker Sione Fotu (12) in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2023: Houston 41, West Virginia 39

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

This is one that still haunts Mountaineer fans to this day, and probably will forever, if we're being honest. The Mountaineers took the lead on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Greene to Hudson Clement with 12 seconds remaining. Greene was flagged for taking his helmet off on the field while celebrating, moving the ensuing kickoff back. Houston chucked a Hail Mary into the end zone, and the 49-yard pass from Donovan Smith was caught for a game-winning touchdown by Stephon Johnson.

2025: West Virginia 45, Houston 35

Although it was a completely different batch of players, West Virginia did get some revenge a year ago, pulling off the upset of No. 22 Houston — a win virtually no one saw coming. The Mountaineers finally found some success on the ground, rushing for 246 yards and four touchdowns on 53 carries. Houston quarterback Conner Weigman threw two picks in the game, one of which was returned for an 80-yard touchdown by Jordan Scruggs.

What's at stake

Houston: A win would keep the Cougars alive in the Big 12 title game race, but they will need a lot of help this weekend and next for something to materialize. At this point, all they can worry about is what they can control.

West Virginia: A win gets the Mountaineers to bowl eligibility, and even in this day and age of the transfer portal and constant roster movement, it would be a huge deal for the program.

Following the game, be sure to stop by our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll recap the action and take a peek at the final game of the season next week at No. 2 Utah.

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