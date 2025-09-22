Mountaineers Now

WVU is a Double-Digit Underdog at Home as Utah Comes to Morgantown Angry

Another long Saturday in store for the Mountaineers?

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Mountaineers running back Cyncir Bowers (23) runs the ball during the first half of the game against Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.
West Virginia Mountaineers running back Cyncir Bowers (23) runs the ball during the first half of the game against Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This week, the West Virginia Mountaineers return home for their Big 12 home opener against a ticked-off Utah Utes team. Kyle Whittingham's bunch squandered an opportunity against Texas Tech at home — a game that was close until the final eight minutes or so, where the Red Raiders just pulled away, making it look worse than it really was.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Utah is currently an 11.5-point favorite over the Mountaineers with the over/under at 49.5.

Does the spread make sense?

I'll admit, it is a little odd to see West Virginia as a double-digit dog at home. It hasn't happened very often, but with the way this offense has performed through four games, it's justified. To make matters worse, they're going to see a pretty salty Utah defense that will be foaming at the mouth after letting a backup quarterback carve them up a week ago.

The Mountaineers desperately have to figure things out up front along the offensive line, or they won't stand a chance in this game, or most of its remaining games, for that matter. The defense can only swell up and play lights out for so long before they get fatigued from trying to keep opposing teams in a rock fight. That's not a winning formula, obviously. The offense has to get things going to give Zac Alley's unit a little bit of wiggle room, so they don't have to play near-perfect football.

West Virginia's results so far

vs. Robert Morris W 45-3

at Ohio L 10-17

vs. Pitt W 31-24 (OT)

at Kansas L 10-41

Utah's results so far

vs. UCLA W 43-10

vs. Cal Poly W 63-9

at Wyoming W 31-6

vs. Texas Tech L 10-34

West Virginia and Utah will kick things off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. The Mountaineers will debut their 1965 throwback uniforms.

