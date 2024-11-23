Initial Thoughts: WVU Becomes Bowl Eligible, Quiets the Noise Around Neal Brown
Saturday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers took down the UCF Knights 31-21, clinching a spot in a bowl game next month.
Here are a few of my initial thoughts/takeaways from today's game.
Thoughts on the season don't change
As I mentioned on the Walk Thru Game Day Show on Thursday, this is the type of game Neal Brown wins. Every time the outside noise gets loud, and it feels like his back is against the wall, a subpar team pops up on the schedule, WVU wins, and seemingly lessens the pressure from the administration.
I saw this one coming from a mile away. UCF had dropped six of their last seven entering the weekend and hasn't had enough of a passing game to help balance out the offense and really take advantage of a weak WVU secondary.
This season has been a major disappointment, and a win over a reeling UCF team doesn't change the feeling about this year or the future, for that matter.
West Virginia will wrap up the regular season next week in Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
CJ Donaldson needs to be more involved
I've been stating for several weeks that Donaldson needs to be RB1. Not that he needs more carries than Jahiem White, but he certainly needs to be the first back on the field or the one who gets the bulk of the work early. With his size and physicality, he can set the tone early and help set the table for the speedy/shifty Jahiem White.
It took 11 games, but finally, Neal Brown went with this approach, and what do you know? It worked. Donaldson finished the game with 93 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries while While went for 54 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
What this means for Neal Brown
As I mentioned earlier today, winning this game should be enough for the WVU administration to keep Neal Brown. Whether that's the right call or not is a different conversation, but I'd be surprised if Brown was ousted at the conclusion of this season.
The win also clinches a winning record in Big 12 play. If WVU had lost this game, it would have put a ton of pressure on Wren. Baker and Co. Then again, a loss to UCF wouldn't have guaranteed a firing, but it would get the decision-makers seriously talking.
Going bowling!
While it's not the type of bowl game West Virginia fans want, it's better than nothing, right? When the team you cover doesn't make a bowl, it makes for an extremely long month of December. I can only imagine what it's like for the fans who watch others play while your team sits at home.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Who Are the 21 Mountaineers Playing in Their Final WVU Home Game?
No. 13 West Virginia Rolls Lafayette to Improve to 6-0
Phil Steele Still Believes in West Virginia Finishing the Season Strong
Neal Brown Reveals WVU WR Jaden Bray Will Not Play Again in 2024