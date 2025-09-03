Injured WVU Running Back is Nearing a Return — What it Means for the Depth Chart
West Virginia played five running backs in the season opener against Robert Morris, and this week, that total could potentially increase. At the very least, the rotation could look much different.
During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters that he expected running back Kannon Katzer to return to practice yesterday or today. The Ferris State (Division II) transfer has been banged up here and there, including at the start of fall camp, which was part of the reason WVU had to browse the transfer portal during the middle of camp.
Katzer's injury is unknown, and there's no guarantee that he'll suit up or play in Saturday's road game against Ohio, but if he does, the Mountaineers will have yet another 1,000-yard rusher at their disposal. Yes, he put those numbers up at a lower level, but production is production, and there's a reason why they pursued him in the spring.
What does he bring to the table?
The 5-foot-9, 188-pound junior plays much bigger than his frame would indicate. He's what I like to call a "junkyard dog." He runs angrily, welcomes contact, and uses his strong lower half to run through defenders. He's more quick than fast in terms of speed. He's not going to be a home run threat, but he does a good job of hitting the gap and hitting the second level quickly.
If he plays, where does he fit in?
Behind Jahiem White, the division of labor is still to be determined, in my opinion. Clay Ash has shown some nice things throughout fall camp and did so in the opener against Robert Morris, but I wouldn't go as far as saying he's locked up that RB2 role just yet.
Cyncir Bowers helped his case last week, ripping off some big runs, including a 26-yard scamper resulting in a touchdown. Tye Edwards, I would assume, will be more involved moving forward, particularly in short-yardage situations, and Diore Hubbard is someone they want to get into the mix as well.
Katzer would probably be at the back end of the rotation to begin, but could climb his way up if given the opportunity.
Projected depth chart with Katzer available
1. Jahiem White
2. Clay Ash
3. Cyncir Bowers
4. Tye Edwards
5. Diore Hubbard/Kannon Katzer
6. Tyler Jacklich
