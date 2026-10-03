Instant Reactions to WVU's Shootout Loss to Iowa State

West Virginia drops its second game, this one in a shootout to Iowa State, 45-42.

Here are a handful of my thoughts from this one.

Game-changing plays

Iowa State was well on its way to making it a three-score lead fairly early in the second half, and it got shut down thanks to an interception by Isaiah Patterson. Three plays later, Rich Rodriguez went for it on 4th and short, and Cam Cook busted a huge run deep into ISU territory. Those two plays allowed WVU to climb back in and make it a game, and then ultimately take the lead. Unfortunately, it was all for naught.

WVU looked like it was on its way to go down and take the lead at the end of the game, but the fumble by DJ Epps put the Mountaineers in a tough spot. Those three plays really changed the direction of the game at the time they happened.

This defense is going to be tough to watch

Bad angles and poor communication continue to be the recipe for disaster. The touchdown Iowa State hit on 2nd and 20 was either because Chams Diagne didn't make the correct decision (letting the post funnel into the safety) or because there was supposed to be help over the top, and it wasn't there. Either way, it was a big breakdown that can't happen when you have them behind the sticks. Zac Alley's unit just constantly looks lost, out of position, and can't take good angles to the football. For WVU to just reach a bowl game is going to be a chore with the way they have played on that side of the ball. And unfortunately, it doesn't look like it's something that will get fixed anytime soon.

The passing game needs to take a step

For this offense to reach its full potential, they need to be sharper through the air. Mike Hawkins Jr. sailed a few passes; his receivers dropped a few balls, and there was pressure in his lap a good bit, especially in the first half. I still fully believe they can be a highly efficient passing attack, but they just need more in-game reps to get the timing down and feel more comfortable doing it. Yes, they threw it 20+ times today, but through the first four games, they barely threw it at all. It's going to take a little time for it to really click.