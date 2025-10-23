Ten Mountaineers Already Ruled Out for Saturday's Game vs. TCU
The initial injury reports for West Virginia and TCU were released late last night, and as you could have guessed, the Mountaineers' side of the report is pretty lengthy.
Wednesday night's full injury report
West Virginia
OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Jaylen Henderson, RB Jahiem White, RB Tye Edwards, WR Jaden Bray, WR Jordan McCants, WR Camdon Pitchford, OL Cooper Young, LB Ashton Woods, S Julien Horton
QUESTIONABLE: QB Khalil Wilkins, WR Christian Hamilton, OL Ty'Kieast Crawford, DL Hammond Russell IV
TCU
OUT: WR Jacobe Hayes OL Samir Cmacho, LB Luke Lingard, CB Elijah Jackson, S Joseph Albright, K Kyle Lemmermann
DOUBTFUL: RB Jeremy Payne, WR Ed Small, OL Cade Bennett
PROBABLE: RB Kevorian Barnes, WR Jordyn Bailey
My two cents
Earlier in the week, head coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters that QB Khalil Wilkins probably wouldn't practice all week, so the fact that he's questionable rather than doubtful is a good sign and indicates he could be cleared to play in an emergency situation. Max Brown is finally no longer listed on the report, so one can assume he will serve as Scotty Fox's backup and given the trend we've seen all season long with two or more quarterbacks playing in all seven games this season for West Virginia, there's a pretty good chance we'll get our first extended look at Brown and what he can do. He made a brief appearance earlier in the year against Utah but had to leave the game after getting injured on a run play where he tried to hurdle a defender.
Rodriguez also hinted during his weekly press conference that we could see some backups in expanded roles this week, and my first thought was the offensive line. Donovan Haslam and Malik Agbo played fairly well in relief last week, and with Ty'Kieast Crawford in question, this could set up for Agbo to get his first start as a Mountaineer.
The next injury report will drop tonight at 10 p.m.
