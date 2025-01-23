Jacksonville State DB Transfer Fred Perry Signs with West Virginia
West Virginia's secondary just got a lot better with the official signing of former Jacksonville State defensive back Fred Perry, who signed with the Mountaineers on Thursday.
Perry is a physical playmaker who likes to take chances on laying the big hit to dislodge the football and create a turnover or incompletion. In his career with the Gamecocks, Perry tallied 257 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, six forced fumbles, three sacks, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery. As a junior, Perry logged 110 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. He was named a Conference-USA First-Team selection at the end of the season.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Transfer signings tracker
Names in bold have signed.
Offense: QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), OL William Reed (Princeton).
Defense:DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), DE Keenan Eck (Citrus College), LB Jimmori Robinson (UTSA), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Jason Chambers (Appalachian State), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S William Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
