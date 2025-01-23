Jacksonville State WR Transfer Jarod Bowie Signs with West Virginia
The West Virginia Mountaineers have announced that Jacksonville State wide receiver transfer Jarod Bowie has signed with the program. Bowie is a Martinsburg, West Virginia native, just like fellow Jax State transfer TE Jacob Barrick.
This past season with the Gamecocks, Bowie logged 13 receptions for 207 yards. Four catches and 105 of those yards came in the team's bowl game against the Ohio Bobcats. He'll provide the Mountaineers with some depth in the slot.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Transfer signings tracker
Names in bold have signed.
Offense: QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), OL William Reed (Princeton).
Defense: DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), DE Keenan Eck (Citrus College), LB Jimmori Robinson (UTSA), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Jason Chambers (Appalachian State), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S Will Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Jacksonville State TE Transfer Jacob Barrick Signs with West Virginia
Akron CB Transfer Devonte Golden-Nelson Signs with West Virginia
Jacksonville State CB Transfer Derek Carter Signs with West Virginia