Youngstown State WR Cyrus Traugh Signs with West Virginia
Youngstown wide receiver transfer Cyrus Traugh has officially signed with the West Virginia Mountaineers and will return to his home state.
The Parkersburg native was the recipient of the Randy Moss Award, which is given to the best receiver in West Virginia following a strong senior campaign. He caught 84 passes for 1,200 yards and 19 touchdowns in his final season at Parkersburg South.
Traugh logged 36 receptions for 509 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns this past season for the Penguins. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Transfer signings tracker
Names in bold have signed.
Offense: QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), OL William Reed (Princeton).
Defense: DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), DE Keenan Eck (Citrus College), LB Jimmori Robinson (UTSA), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Jason Chambers (Appalachian State), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S Will Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Colorado State LB Transfer Chase Wilson Signs with West Virginia
Jacksonville State WR Transfer Cam Vaughn Signs with West Virginia
Wyoming DL Transfer Braden Siders Signs with West Virginia
North Carolina LB Transfer Ashton Woods Signs with West Virginia