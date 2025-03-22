Javon Small's Masterful Season Was Spoiled by Uncontrollable Factors
One of the greatest individual seasons in West Virginia basketball history didn't get the ending it deserved. Javon Small's time in Morgantown was brief but the impact he made helped put the program back on the map, and if we're being honest, helped Darian DeVries land a job at a blue blood program.
Others certainly played a part in West Virginia's success this season, so it would be disrespectful to say he's the only reason DeVries was in a position to be considered for such a job, but he shouldered a heavy load offensively from the moment Tucker DeVries began watching games from the bench.
Had DeVries been available, I think it's safe to assume the Mountaineers would have not only made the NCAA Tournament but would have had a chance to make some noise. Unfortunately, Small had to deal with opponents constantly throwing double teams at him and pouring all of their defensive focus into preventing him from getting the ball and open looks.
Despite all of the attention he had on him, Small still put up big numbers on a nightly basis and even finished the year second in the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 18.6 points per game. Even without much scoring help, the Mountaineers still had a resume worthy of punching a ticket to the NCAA Tournament but were, as you know, snubbed for a North Carolina team that had no business being there. The selection committee was put on full blast by media outlets nationwide for their decision, and rightfully so.
Javon Small came to West Virginia for a chance to finally play in the tournament. He exerted every ounce of energy he had each night to give his team a chance to win and likely thought that he was finally going to be able to live out that dream of participating in March Madness. Somehow, it wasn't enough.
Small, Eduardo Andre, Toby Okani, Haris Elezovic, and Jake Auer had the opportunity stripped away from them and will never get that chance back. It may not have ended how he or anyone else wanted it, but Javon Small will forever be remembered as one of the best players to don the Old Gold and Blue.
