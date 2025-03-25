Jerrod Calhoun is 'Finalizing a New Deal' to Stay at Utah State
Tuesday morning, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that Utah State is finalizing a deal to keep men's head basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun. The deal would reportedly make him the second-highest-paid coach in the Mountain West Conference.
Calhoun was in the mix for the West Virginia job and was considered to be among the top pool of candidates.
The 43-year-old spent one season at Utah State, where he led the Aggies to a 26-8 record and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. At one point this year, Utah State was ranked as high as No. 22 in the AP Top 25, getting out to an incredible 16-1 start featuring wins over Iowa, Saint Mary's, and San Diego State.
Calhoun spent a season on Bob Huggins' staff as a student assistant at Cincinnati before landing an assistant coach position at Walsh College, a school Huggins coached at for a few years in the early 80s. In 2007, he reunited with Huggins at West Virginia and remained on staff until 2012, when he earned his first head coaching job at Division II Fairmont State.
In five seasons as the man in charge of the Falcons, Calhoun posted a 124-38 (.765) record, including a run to the national championship in 2016-17.
Calhoun then made the jump up to Division I, where he inherited a pretty tough situation at Youngstown State. Before he was hired, the Penguins had four consecutive losing seasons and only had one 20-win season in program history, which came back in 1997-98.
It took a couple of years to get things rolling in the right direction, but it started to slowly turn in year three with the team's first winning season in seven years. In his final two years on the job, Calhoun went 46-20, winning the Horizon League regular season championship in 2022-23.
