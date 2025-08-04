Jahiem White Named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List
West Virginia University running back Jahiem White was selected to the 2025 Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List as announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation Monday afternoon.
“We are proud to continue the great work of Walter Camp and recognize the best college football players in the nation,” Foundation president John Barbarotta said. “This watch list is a great start to what is shaping up to be another exciting year of college football.”
White rushed for 845 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, while hauling in 19 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. He ran for a season-best 158 yards in the win at Oklahoma State.
The junior rushed for a career-high 204 yards against Cincinnati as a freshman in 2023.
About the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award
- The Walter Camp Player of the Year Award is the nation’s fourth-oldest individual college football accolade and presented by Crabtree Lexus of New Haven.
- There have been 58 previous winners of the Walter Camp Player of the Year – first awarded in 1967 (O.J. Simpson, running back, USC).
- Of the 58 recipients, 25 have been running backs, 23 quarterbacks, five wide receivers, three defensive players, one tight end and one two-way player (Travis Hunter, Colorado, 2024 – WR/DB).
- There have been three two-time recipients – O.J. Simpson, USC (1967 and 1968); Archie Griffin, Ohio State (1974 and 1975) and Colt McCoy, Texas (2008 and 2009).
- Twenty-six schools have had a Walter Camp Player of Year winner, led by USC’s seven recipients. Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma have each had four winners.
Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Watch List
Drew Allar - Penn State
Luke Altmyer - Illinois
Carson Beck - Miami
Vaughn Blue - Liberty
Braylon Braxton - Southern Miss
Isaac Brown - Louisville
Byrum Brown - South Florida
Demond Claiborne - Wake Forest
Jalon Daniels - Kansas
Caleb Downs - Ohio State
Dequan Finn - Miami Ohio
Anthony Hankerson - Oregon State
Jamal Haynes - Georgia Tech
Al-Jay Henderson - Buffalo
Jason Henderson - Old Dominion
Anthony Hill Jr. - Texas
Blake Horvath - Navy
Makhi Hughes - Oregon
Nico Iamaleava - UCLA
Keyone Jenkins - FIU
Mikail Kamara - Indiana
Cade Klubnik - Clemson
DJ Lagway - Florida
Sam Leavitt - Arizona State
Jeremiyah Love - Notre Dame
Kyle Louis - Pittsburgh
Maddux Madsen - Boise State
Arch Manning - Texas
John Mateer - Oklahoma
Dante Moore - Oregon
Parker Navarro - Ohio
Garrett Nussmeier - LSU
Diego Pavia - Vanderbilt
Koi Perich - Minnesota
Kaidon Salter - Colorado
LaNorris Sellars - South Carolina
Colin Simmons - Texas
Nicholas Singleton - Penn State
Jeremiah Smith - Ohio State
Dylan Stewart - South Carolina
Eli Stowers - Vanderbilt
Jai Den Thomas - UNLV
Jordyn Tyson - Arizona State
Jaheim White - West Virginia
Ryan Williams - Alabama
Peter Woods - Clemson
