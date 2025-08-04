Mountaineers Now

Jahiem White Named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List

West Virginia University running back Jahiem White recognized as one of the best college football players in the country heading into the 2025 season

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University running back Jahiem White
West Virginia University running back Jahiem White / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on S

West Virginia University running back Jahiem White was selected to the 2025 Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List as announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation Monday afternoon.

“We are proud to continue the great work of Walter Camp and recognize the best college football players in the nation,” Foundation president John Barbarotta said. “This watch list is a great start to what is shaping up to be another exciting year of college football.”

White rushed for 845 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, while hauling in 19 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. He ran for a season-best 158 yards in the win at Oklahoma State.

The junior rushed for a career-high 204 yards against Cincinnati as a freshman in 2023.

About the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award

- The Walter Camp Player of the Year Award is the nation’s fourth-oldest individual college football accolade and presented by Crabtree Lexus of New Haven.

- There have been 58 previous winners of the Walter Camp Player of the Year – first awarded in 1967 (O.J. Simpson, running back, USC).

- Of the 58 recipients, 25 have been running backs, 23 quarterbacks, five wide receivers, three defensive players, one tight end and one two-way player (Travis Hunter, Colorado, 2024 – WR/DB).

- There have been three two-time recipients – O.J. Simpson, USC (1967 and 1968); Archie Griffin, Ohio State (1974 and 1975) and Colt McCoy, Texas (2008 and 2009).

- Twenty-six schools have had a Walter Camp Player of Year winner, led by USC’s seven recipients. Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma have each had four winners.

Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Watch List

Drew Allar - Penn State

Luke Altmyer - Illinois

Carson Beck - Miami

Vaughn Blue - Liberty

Braylon Braxton - Southern Miss

Isaac Brown - Louisville

Byrum Brown - South Florida

Demond Claiborne - Wake Forest

Jalon Daniels - Kansas

Caleb Downs - Ohio State

Dequan Finn - Miami Ohio

Anthony Hankerson - Oregon State

Jamal Haynes - Georgia Tech

Al-Jay Henderson - Buffalo

Jason Henderson - Old Dominion

Anthony Hill  Jr. - Texas

Blake Horvath - Navy

Makhi Hughes - Oregon

Nico Iamaleava - UCLA

Keyone Jenkins - FIU

Mikail Kamara - Indiana

Cade Klubnik - Clemson

DJ Lagway - Florida

Sam Leavitt - Arizona State

Jeremiyah Love - Notre Dame

Kyle Louis - Pittsburgh

Maddux Madsen - Boise State

Arch Manning - Texas

John Mateer - Oklahoma

Dante Moore - Oregon

Parker Navarro - Ohio

Garrett Nussmeier - LSU

Diego Pavia - Vanderbilt

Koi Perich - Minnesota

Kaidon Salter - Colorado

LaNorris Sellars - South Carolina

Colin Simmons - Texas

Nicholas Singleton - Penn State

Jeremiah Smith - Ohio State

Dylan Stewart - South Carolina

Eli Stowers - Vanderbilt

Jai Den Thomas - UNLV

Jordyn Tyson - Arizona State

Jaheim White - West Virginia

Ryan Williams - Alabama

Peter Woods - Clemson

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Quick Hits: A Step in the Right Direction, Mobility of QBs, Importance of Defense + More

Four WVU Players Take Eligibility Fight to Court, Hoping to Play This Fall

Rich Rodriguez Sends a Message to Jahiem White and the WVU RB Room

How Many Games Will WVU Win in 2025? Fans Just Weighed In With Early Votes

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football