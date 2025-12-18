WVU Backfield Faces Another Change as Running Back Explores Transfer Portal

West Virginia University running back Clay Ash announced on social media his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

What a blessing it has been to go from IMG Academy to West Virginia as a walk-on to start running back,” Ash stated. “I’m incredibly thankful for every opportunity I’ve had along the way.

"I am not closing the door on WVU and will always be grateful for the chance to be a Mountaineer. That said, “I am expanding my opportunities and will be exploring the transfer portal when the window opens.”

Ash ran for 131 yards and caught 10 passes for an additional 59 yards in eight games last season after working his way up the depth chart in the offseason. He saw additional playing time after starting running back Jahiem White was sidelined with a season-ending injury in the second game of the season.

The Leesburg, Virginia, native, walked onto the program in the spring of ’24 and made nine appearances, primarily on special, in his first season as a Mountaineer.

The Mountaineers currently have five scholarship running backs with eligibility remaining - sophomore Cyncir Bowers, redshirt freshman Andre Devine, and redshirt junior Kannon Katzer.

WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez and his staff also signed six running backs in the 2026 class - Lawrence Autry, Martavious Boswell, SirPaul Cheeks, Amari Latimer, and Chris Talley.

Rodriguez said during his signing day press conference that the staff intends to evaluate transfer portal options at every position. The NCAA Transfer Portal will be open Jan. 2–16, with an additional 15-day window for programs undergoing coaching changes.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

