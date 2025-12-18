WVU Special Teams Sees Movement as Kicker Plans Transfer Portal Entry

West Virginia University kicker Ethan Head announced on social media his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, titled “Thank you West Virginia.”

“First off, I’d like to thank God for the amazing path my life has been on,” Head stated. “West Virgini has been an amazing opportunity for growth. I am very appreciative to all on staff that invested in me and the teammates that I got to share the wonderful game of football with. That being said, I plan to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.”

Head made seven appearances last season. The sophomore handled kickoff in the first seven games of the season before losing his job to Fairmont (WV) native Nate Flowers. Head had 26 kickoffs with four touchbacks during the season.

The Glen Ellyn, Illinois, native spent his freshman season at Tulane. He was 4-5 on field goals with a long of 38 yards while handling kickoffs, with 49 of his 76 kicks being touchbacks.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

Specialists: Ethan Head

