Jersey Numbers and Official Measurements for Every WVU Football Transfer
After two months of chaos and movement, it appears West Virginia's football roster for 2026 is finally set. There will be some high school signees who will enroll in the summer, but as far as transfer portal additions go, WVU is likely done in that department.
Following the first big wave of transfer portal signings, I posted an article on the jersey numbers of said players. Now that every portal commit has signed and is officially on the roster, I've got the entire list of numbers and measurements listed for you below.
OFFENSE
QB Michael Hawkins Jr. | No. 3 | 6’1”, 203 lbs
RB Cam Cook | No. 4 | 5’9”, 202 lbs
FB Kayden Luke | No. 33 | 5’11”, 249 lbs
WR DJ Epps | No. 2 | 5’11”, 182 lbs
WR TaRon Francis | No. 11 | 6’1”, 207 lbs
WR Keon Hutchins | No. 14 | 6’0”, 178 lbs
WR John Neider | No. 80 | 6’2”, 196 lbs
WR Prince Strachan | No. 17 | 6’5”, 211 lbs
WR Kedrick Triplett | No. 13 | 5’11”, 211 lbs
TE Cameron Ball | No. 82 | 6’7”, 240 lbs
TE Josh Sapp | No. 0 | 6’2”, 234 lbs
OL Carsten Casady | No. 79 | 6’6”, 304 lbs
OL Amare Grayson | No. 54 | 6’1”, 309 lbs
OL Cam Griffin | No. 72 | 6’2”, 313 lbs
OL Wes King | No. 78 | 6’3”, 304 lbs
OL Devin Vass | No. 69 | 6’6”, 306 lbs
OL Deshawn Woods | No. 76 | 6’5”, 291 lbs
DEFENSE
DL Zeke Durham-Campbell | No. 96 | 6’5”, 254 lbs
DL KJ Henson | No. 43 | 6’4”, 275 lbs
DL Will LeBlanc | No. 97 | 6’5”, 289 lbs
DL Jaylen Thomas | No. 72 | 6’2”, 313 lbs
DL Darius Wiley | No. 91 | 6’6”, 255 lbs
BAN David Afogho | No. 99 | 6’2”, 246 lbs
BAN Tobi Haastrup | No. 95 | 6’3”, 252 lbs
BAN Harper Holloman | No. 50 | 6’2”, 258 lbs
BAN Jeremiah Johnson | No. 10 | 6’2”, 243 lbs
LB Jason Hall Jr. | No. 40 | 6’1”, 222 lbs
LB Malachi Hood | No. 45 | 6’2”, 224 lbs
LB Isaiah Patterson | No. 54 | 6’2”, 242 lbs
LB Tyler Stolsky | No. 34 | 6’2”, 235 lbs
CB Da’Mun Allen | No. 4 | 6’3”, 190 lbs
CB Chams Diagne | No. 18 | 6’3”, 211 lbs
CB Jaire Rawlison | No. 22 | 5’9”, 188 lbs
CB Rayshawn Reynolds | No. 24 | 6’3”, 178 lbs
N/S Maliek Hawkins | No. 37 | 6’0”, 199 lbs
N/S Geimere Latimer | No. 1 | 5’10”, 191 lbs
N/S Andrew Powdrell | No. 14 | 5’9”, 185 lbs
S Jacob Bradford | No. 12 | 5’11”, 185 lbs
S Kameron Reddic | No. 29 | 6’0”, 180 lbs
S Da’Mare Williams | No. 6 | 6’1”, 201 lbs
S Kamari Wilson | No. 8 | 6’0”, 212 lbs
SPECIAL TEAMS
P Bryan Hansen | No. 83 | 6’3”, 210 lbs
K Jack Cassidy | No. 42 | 6’6”, 230 lbs
K Peter Notaro | No. 39 | 5’11”, 190 lbs
