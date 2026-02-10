Jersey Numbers and Official Measurements for Every WVU Football Transfer

After two months of chaos and movement, it appears West Virginia's football roster for 2026 is finally set. There will be some high school signees who will enroll in the summer, but as far as transfer portal additions go, WVU is likely done in that department.

Following the first big wave of transfer portal signings, I posted an article on the jersey numbers of said players. Now that every portal commit has signed and is officially on the roster, I've got the entire list of numbers and measurements listed for you below.

OFFENSE

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. | No. 3 | 6’1”, 203 lbs

RB Cam Cook | No. 4 | 5’9”, 202 lbs

FB Kayden Luke | No. 33 | 5’11”, 249 lbs

WR DJ Epps | No. 2 | 5’11”, 182 lbs

WR TaRon Francis | No. 11 | 6’1”, 207 lbs

WR Keon Hutchins | No. 14 | 6’0”, 178 lbs

WR John Neider | No. 80 | 6’2”, 196 lbs

WR Prince Strachan | No. 17 | 6’5”, 211 lbs

WR Kedrick Triplett | No. 13 | 5’11”, 211 lbs

TE Cameron Ball | No. 82 | 6’7”, 240 lbs

TE Josh Sapp | No. 0 | 6’2”, 234 lbs

OL Carsten Casady | No. 79 | 6’6”, 304 lbs

OL Amare Grayson | No. 54 | 6’1”, 309 lbs

OL Cam Griffin | No. 72 | 6’2”, 313 lbs

OL Wes King | No. 78 | 6’3”, 304 lbs

OL Devin Vass | No. 69 | 6’6”, 306 lbs

OL Deshawn Woods | No. 76 | 6’5”, 291 lbs

DEFENSE

DL Zeke Durham-Campbell | No. 96 | 6’5”, 254 lbs

DL KJ Henson | No. 43 | 6’4”, 275 lbs

DL Will LeBlanc | No. 97 | 6’5”, 289 lbs

DL Jaylen Thomas | No. 72 | 6’2”, 313 lbs

DL Darius Wiley | No. 91 | 6’6”, 255 lbs

BAN David Afogho | No. 99 | 6’2”, 246 lbs

BAN Tobi Haastrup | No. 95 | 6’3”, 252 lbs

BAN Harper Holloman | No. 50 | 6’2”, 258 lbs

BAN Jeremiah Johnson | No. 10 | 6’2”, 243 lbs

LB Jason Hall Jr. | No. 40 | 6’1”, 222 lbs

LB Malachi Hood | No. 45 | 6’2”, 224 lbs

LB Isaiah Patterson | No. 54 | 6’2”, 242 lbs

LB Tyler Stolsky | No. 34 | 6’2”, 235 lbs

CB Da’Mun Allen | No. 4 | 6’3”, 190 lbs

CB Chams Diagne | No. 18 | 6’3”, 211 lbs

CB Jaire Rawlison | No. 22 | 5’9”, 188 lbs

CB Rayshawn Reynolds | No. 24 | 6’3”, 178 lbs

N/S Maliek Hawkins | No. 37 | 6’0”, 199 lbs

N/S Geimere Latimer | No. 1 | 5’10”, 191 lbs

N/S Andrew Powdrell | No. 14 | 5’9”, 185 lbs

S Jacob Bradford | No. 12 | 5’11”, 185 lbs

S Kameron Reddic | No. 29 | 6’0”, 180 lbs

S Da’Mare Williams | No. 6 | 6’1”, 201 lbs

S Kamari Wilson | No. 8 | 6’0”, 212 lbs

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Bryan Hansen | No. 83 | 6’3”, 210 lbs

K Jack Cassidy | No. 42 | 6’6”, 230 lbs

K Peter Notaro | No. 39 | 5’11”, 190 lbs

