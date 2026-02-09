Where WVU Sits in Big 12 Power Rankings Following Win Over Cincy, Loss to Texas Tech

Another week of Big 12 Conference play is in the books, and this past week, West Virginia scrapped, clawed, and fought their way to a win over Cincinnati, erasing a 14-point deficit on the road, and then followed it up with a seven-point loss at home to Texas Tech.

Fortunately for them, teams around them didn't do much to kick the Mountaineers down the list in our new batch of Big 12 power rankings.

This week's Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)

1. Arizona

2. Houston

3. Iowa State

4. Kansas (5)

5. Texas Tech (6)

6. UCF (4)

7. BYU

8. West Virginia

9. Baylor (11)

10. Oklahoma State (9)

11. Cincinnati (10)

12. Colorado

13. TCU

14. Arizona State

15. Kansas State

16. Utah

Last week's results (2/2-2/8)

Arizona: W 84-47 vs. Oklahoma State

Arizona State: W 71-63 vs. Utah, L 70-78 vs. Colorado

Baylor: W 86-67 vs. Colorado, L 69-72 vs. Iowa State

BYU: L 92-99 vs. Oklahoma State, L 66-77 vs. Houston

Cincinnati: L 54-59 vs. West Virginia, W 92-72 vs. UCF

Colorado: L 67-86 vs. Baylor, W 78-70 vs. Arizona State

Houston: W 79-55 vs. UCF, W 77-66 vs. BYU

Iowa State: W 72-69 vs. Baylor

Kansas: W 64-61 vs. Texas Tech, W 71-59 vs. Utah

Kansas State: L 82-84 vs. TCU

Oklahoma State: W 99-92 vs. BYU, L 47-84 vs. Arizona

TCU: W 84-82 vs. Kansas State

Texas Tech: L 61-64 vs. Kansas, W 70-63 vs. West Virginia

UCF: L 55-79 vs. Houston, L 72-92 vs. Cincinnati

Utah: L 63-71 vs. Arizona State, L 59-71 vs. Kansas

West Virginia: W 59-54 vs. Cincinnati, L 63-70 vs. Baylor

This week's schedule (all times EASTERN)

Monday

Arizona at Kansas, 9 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday

BYU at Baylor, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Houston at Utah, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Iowa State at TCU, 9 p.m. on FS1

Oklahoma State at Arizona State, 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Wednesday

Colorado at Texas Tech, 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Cincinnati at Kansas State, 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Thursday

No games.

Friday

No games.

Saturday

TCU at Oklahoma State, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Kansas at Iowa State, 1 p.m. on ABC

Kansas State at Houston, 4 p.m. on Peacock

Colorado at BYU, 4 p.m. on FS1

Louisville at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at Arizona, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday

Utah at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

