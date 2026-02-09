Where WVU Sits in Big 12 Power Rankings Following Win Over Cincy, Loss to Texas Tech
Another week of Big 12 Conference play is in the books, and this past week, West Virginia scrapped, clawed, and fought their way to a win over Cincinnati, erasing a 14-point deficit on the road, and then followed it up with a seven-point loss at home to Texas Tech.
Fortunately for them, teams around them didn't do much to kick the Mountaineers down the list in our new batch of Big 12 power rankings.
This week's Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)
1. Arizona
2. Houston
3. Iowa State
4. Kansas (5)
5. Texas Tech (6)
6. UCF (4)
7. BYU
8. West Virginia
9. Baylor (11)
10. Oklahoma State (9)
11. Cincinnati (10)
12. Colorado
13. TCU
14. Arizona State
15. Kansas State
16. Utah
Last week's results (2/2-2/8)
Arizona: W 84-47 vs. Oklahoma State
Arizona State: W 71-63 vs. Utah, L 70-78 vs. Colorado
Baylor: W 86-67 vs. Colorado, L 69-72 vs. Iowa State
BYU: L 92-99 vs. Oklahoma State, L 66-77 vs. Houston
Cincinnati: L 54-59 vs. West Virginia, W 92-72 vs. UCF
Colorado: L 67-86 vs. Baylor, W 78-70 vs. Arizona State
Houston: W 79-55 vs. UCF, W 77-66 vs. BYU
Iowa State: W 72-69 vs. Baylor
Kansas: W 64-61 vs. Texas Tech, W 71-59 vs. Utah
Kansas State: L 82-84 vs. TCU
Oklahoma State: W 99-92 vs. BYU, L 47-84 vs. Arizona
TCU: W 84-82 vs. Kansas State
Texas Tech: L 61-64 vs. Kansas, W 70-63 vs. West Virginia
UCF: L 55-79 vs. Houston, L 72-92 vs. Cincinnati
Utah: L 63-71 vs. Arizona State, L 59-71 vs. Kansas
West Virginia: W 59-54 vs. Cincinnati, L 63-70 vs. Baylor
This week's schedule (all times EASTERN)
Monday
Arizona at Kansas, 9 p.m. on ESPN
Tuesday
BYU at Baylor, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Houston at Utah, 9 p.m. on ESPN2
Iowa State at TCU, 9 p.m. on FS1
Oklahoma State at Arizona State, 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Wednesday
Colorado at Texas Tech, 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Cincinnati at Kansas State, 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Thursday
No games.
Friday
No games.
Saturday
TCU at Oklahoma State, 12 p.m. on ESPN2
Kansas at Iowa State, 1 p.m. on ABC
Kansas State at Houston, 4 p.m. on Peacock
Colorado at BYU, 4 p.m. on FS1
Louisville at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Texas Tech at Arizona, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
Sunday
Utah at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
