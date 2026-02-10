Three Under-the-Radar Transfers Who Could Have a Big Impact for West Virginia in 2026

West Virginia brought in a rather large transfer portal class once again this offseason, and while there is a lot of conversation surrounding RB Cam Cook and the top-shelf talent in the class, we need to be sure to include some guys who may be overlooked.

I've got three under-the-radar transfers who I believe could end up having a bigger impact than we all expect.

WR John Neider (UConn)

Very similar build and playing style to that of former WVU receivers Daikiel Shorts Jr. and Hudson Clement. Almost a blend of the two, but just a tad bigger. He has great body control, can make tough contested catches downfield, and is an obvious deep ball threat. At UConn last year, he averaged 15.6 yards per catch.

LB Jason Hall Jr. (Villanova)

The Mountaineers were a middle-of-the-pack team in defending the run last season, allowing an average of 143.8 yards per game. Hall may not have the Power Four experience like Malachi Hood, Isaiah Patterson, Ben Cutter, or Ashton Woods, or even the FBS experience that Tyler Stolsky has, but man, he's got a chance to be the hidden gem of this portal class. In his final year at Villanova, he tallied 40 tackles, including 28 solo stops, 3.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

CB Jaire Rawlison (Kent State)

WVU made it a point to get bigger and longer at cornerback this offseason, adding guys like Chams Diagne, Da'Mun Allen, and Rayshawn Reynolds, who are all at least 6'3". When it came to Rawlison, all of that was thrown out the window because this dude can just flat out play. Rawlison checks in at 5'9", 188 lbs, but plays with the physicality of someone who is 6'3". He was an elite tackler last season, missing just two tackles all year, while earning a pass coverage grade of 65.6 and a run defense grade of 69.3 by PFF. As a redshirt freshman, Rawlison had 54 total tackles (34 solo), six pass breakups, two tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

What New WVU WR Kedrick Triplett Just Said About the QB Competition

Jersey Numbers and Official Measurements for Every WVU Football Transfer

MAILBAG: Position Battles, Ross Hodge's Offense, Portal Signings + More

West Virginia Looking to Pluck Elite Four-Star WR Out of Pitt's Backyard

From Reliever to Starter: Maxx Yehl Ready for Breakout Season After Tommy John Surgery