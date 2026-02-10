West Virginia Looking to Pluck Elite Four-Star WR Out of Pitt's Backyard

Things will be picking up slowly but surely on the recruiting trail when the calendar turns to March and the dead period is lifted. In the meantime, Rich Rodriguez and his staff are trying to build relationships over the phone and make progress that way.

On Monday, WVU learned that it had made the cut for class of 2026 wide receiver Javien Robinson (6'2", 190 lbs) out of McKeesport, Pennsylvania. Others joining the battle for him are a cluster of old Big East foes in Miami (FL), Pitt, Rutgers, and Syracuse. He also holds offers from the likes of Akron, Florida State, Miami (OH), Temple, Toledo, UConn, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.

Most recruiting outlets have Robinson rated as a four-star recruit, with ESPN being the only one who has him as a high three-star. Per the folks at On3 Sports, he is the 338th-best player in the country and is ranked 279 by 247 Sports.

The scouting report on Robinson

A smooth operator. Runs crisp routes and flows in and out of his breaks without losing a step. Does a really good job of tracking the ball on downfield throws and uses his big frame to box out defensive backs or make the grab and make something happen after the catch. Probably the most impressive trait is his ability to block. He's an elite downfield blocker, especially for his age. McKeesport has a very run-heavy offense, so it's naturally built in that he has to block consistently on the perimeter. Most receivers come to the college level with no idea of how to be an effective blocker, and it eats up a lot of time to teach them the right technique and to do it consistently. Because he will already have that part of his job, combined with his receiving skills, he'll be able to make a push to see the field relatively early in his career, perhaps in year one as a rotational piece on offense.

