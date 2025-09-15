BREAKING: Jimmori Robinson Will Make His WVU Debut This Week vs. Kansas
Last week, West Virginia bandit Jimmori Robinson was given the green light from the NCAA to play this season after there was some confusion regarding his academic status. The hope was that he would be able to play in the Backyard Brawl this past weekend, but he did not suit up.
Monday night, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez revealed during his coach's show at Kegler's that Robinson will indeed be in action this week when the team hits the road to take on Kansas in the Big 12 opener.
"Jimmori Robinson will play his first game with the Mountaineers this Saturday. Excited for Jimmori. Can he play 60-70 plays? There's no way. You got to practice some. He practiced some last week; he'll get some practice in this week. He's been working out. I think he's in really good shape. It's going to be his first game in the system, so we know there's going to be some stuff that he's going to learn through. But we're excited to have him, he's a really good player, and I know he's anxious to play."
Robinson was unable to participate in practice throughout fall camp as he awaited a ruling on his eligibility. The court decided in his favor, along with three of his teammates, but the NCAA's attorney brought up his academic status during the hearing, which made WVU uncertain if he was eligible to play or not.
The Mountaineers worked with the Big 12 Conference and the NCAA to get clarity on the matter, and now, he'll get to suit up and play in the final nine games of the season.
He spent four seasons at UTSA, racking up 110 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks. Last season alone, he racked up 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks, which led to him being named the American Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year.
West Virginia and Kansas will kick things off at 6 p.m. ET on FS1.
