Kickoff Time and TV Info Set for West Virginia's Road Game at UCF
West Virginia is in its much-needed bye week, but when they return to action, it'll be in the sunshine of Orlando, Florida, where they'll take on the UCF Knights. The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday afternoon that West Virginia and UCF will kick things off at 1 p.m. ET on TNT on October 18th.
Since the two became Big 12 Conference opponents in 2023, the Mountaineers have won both matchups, outscoring the Knights 72-42. In last year's game in Morgantown, WVU dominated the time of possession, owning the football for nearly 38 minutes compared to UCF's 22. That, obviously, won't be the case this year with how fast West Virginia likes to go on offense, snapping the ball every 12-15 seconds. As a matter of fact, the only time the Mountaineers won the time of possession battle this season was in the 31-24 overtime win over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.
UCF opened up this season with the school Rich Rodriguez just left, Jacksonville State, and squeaked out a 17-10 win. The next two weeks, they took care of business against North Carolina A&T, 68-7, and then proceeded to hammer Bill Belichick's North Carolina squad, 34-9.
Big 12 play hasn't treated them kindly, dropping their first two games to Kansas State 34-20 and Kansas 27-20. This Saturday, they'll travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats, who just pulled off the upset of No. 14 Iowa State.
Although things have been far from ideal for WVU through six games, they'll have a chance to rest and potentially get some guys back from injury on the offensive side of the ball. Also, for what it's worth, Rich Rodriguez is 21-7 all-time as a Division I head coach in the game directly following a bye week.
Series History Between West Virginia and UCF
2003: West Virginia 36, UCF 18
2004: West Virginia 45, UCF 20
2023: West Virginia 41, UCF 21
2024: West Virginia 31, UCF 21
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Every Post-Bye Week Game in Rich Rodriguez’s Career Broken Down by Year and Team
Four Years After Traumatic Injury, Weston Mazey Homers in First WVU At-Bat
Ross Hodge Eyes Big 12 Title in Year One Despite WVU’s Entirely New Roster
Full Breakdown of All 82 WVU Football Players Who Have Eligibility Beyond 2025
2027 Guard Joshua Tyson Visits WVU as Ross Hodge Pushes to Land Future Star