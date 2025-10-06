Every Post-Bye Week Game in Rich Rodriguez’s Career Broken Down by Year and Team
There's no game for West Virginia this week, and that's a good thing for everyone involved. The players can get rested and healed up. The coaches can take a step back and try to find some answers to their problems. And for the fans, it's a week off from watching a very disappointing product.
So, what can Mountaineer fans look forward to out of the bye week? Historically speaking, a win. Rich Rodriguez is 21-7 when coming off a bye week as a Division I head coach. Below, I broke down the results of every game after the bye week, of every year, of every stop during his career.
West Virginia
2001: vs. Kent State W 34-14, at No. 1 Miami L 3-45
2002: vs. East Carolina W 37-17, at No. 13 Virginia Tech W 21-18
2003: at No. 2 Miami L 20-22, vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech W 28-7
2004: at UConn W 31-19, at Pitt L 13-16
2005: vs. UConn W 45-13, vs. Pitt W 45-13
2006: at Mississippi State W 42-14, at No. 5 Louisville L 34-44
2007: vs. Mississippi State W 38-13, vs. Louisville W 38-31
Breakdown
Record: 10-4
Home Record off bye: 7-0
Away Record off bye: 3-4
vs. Top 25: 2-3
Michigan
2008: vs. No. 9 Wisconsin W 27-25
2009: Bye was after all 12 games were played
2010: at Penn State L 31-41
Breakdown
Record: 1-1
Home Record off bye: 1-0
Away Record off bye: 0-1
vs. Top 25: 1-0
Arizona
2012: vs. Washington W 52-17
2013: at No. 16 Washington L 13-31, at USC L 31-38
2014: at No. 2 Oregon W 31-24, at Washington State W 59-37
2015: Bye was after all 12 games were played
2016: vs. Stanford L 10-34
2017: at Colorado W 45-42
Breakdown
Record: 4-3
Home Record off bye: 1-1
Away Record off bye: 3-2
vs. Top 25: 1-1
Jacksonville State
2022: vs. North Alabama W 47-31, vs. Eastern Kentucky W 42-17
2023: vs. Eastern Michigan W 21-0, vs. Louisiana Tech W 56-17
2024: at Kennesaw State W 63-24, vs. Middle Tennessee State W 42-20
Breakdown
Record: 6-0
Home Record off bye: 5-0
Away Record off bye: 1-0
vs. Top 25: 0-0
The full record breakdown
Overall record off bye: 21-8
Home Record off bye: 14-1
Away Record off bye: 7-7
vs. Top 25: 4-4
