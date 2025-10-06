Mountaineers Now

Every Post-Bye Week Game in Rich Rodriguez’s Career Broken Down by Year and Team

A detailed look at how the West Virginia head coach has fared out of the bye week.

Schuyler Callihan

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez during warmups prior to their game against the Ohio Bobcats at Peden Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez during warmups prior to their game against the Ohio Bobcats at Peden Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
In this story:

There's no game for West Virginia this week, and that's a good thing for everyone involved. The players can get rested and healed up. The coaches can take a step back and try to find some answers to their problems. And for the fans, it's a week off from watching a very disappointing product.

So, what can Mountaineer fans look forward to out of the bye week? Historically speaking, a win. Rich Rodriguez is 21-7 when coming off a bye week as a Division I head coach. Below, I broke down the results of every game after the bye week, of every year, of every stop during his career.

West Virginia

2001: vs. Kent State W 34-14, at No. 1 Miami L 3-45

2002: vs. East Carolina W 37-17, at No. 13 Virginia Tech W 21-18

2003: at No. 2 Miami L 20-22, vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech W 28-7

2004: at UConn W 31-19, at Pitt L 13-16

2005: vs. UConn W 45-13, vs. Pitt W 45-13

2006: at Mississippi State W 42-14, at No. 5 Louisville L 34-44

2007: vs. Mississippi State W 38-13, vs. Louisville W 38-31

Breakdown

Record: 10-4

Home Record off bye: 7-0

Away Record off bye: 3-4

vs. Top 25: 2-3

Michigan

2008: vs. No. 9 Wisconsin W 27-25

2009: Bye was after all 12 games were played

2010: at Penn State L 31-41

Breakdown

Record: 1-1

Home Record off bye: 1-0

Away Record off bye: 0-1

vs. Top 25: 1-0

Arizona

2012: vs. Washington W 52-17

2013: at No. 16 Washington L 13-31, at USC L 31-38

2014: at No. 2 Oregon W 31-24, at Washington State W 59-37

2015: Bye was after all 12 games were played

2016: vs. Stanford L 10-34

2017: at Colorado W 45-42

Breakdown

Record: 4-3

Home Record off bye: 1-1

Away Record off bye: 3-2

vs. Top 25: 1-1

Jacksonville State

2022: vs. North Alabama W 47-31, vs. Eastern Kentucky W 42-17

2023: vs. Eastern Michigan W 21-0, vs. Louisiana Tech W 56-17

2024: at Kennesaw State W 63-24, vs. Middle Tennessee State W 42-20

Breakdown

Record: 6-0

Home Record off bye: 5-0

Away Record off bye: 1-0

vs. Top 25: 0-0

The full record breakdown

Overall record off bye: 21-8

Home Record off bye: 14-1

Away Record off bye: 7-7

vs. Top 25: 4-4

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Four Years After Traumatic Injury, Weston Mazey Homers in First WVU At-Bat

Ross Hodge Eyes Big 12 Title in Year One Despite WVU’s Entirely New Roster

Full Breakdown of All 82 WVU Football Players Who Have Eligibility Beyond 2025

2027 Guard Joshua Tyson Visits WVU as Ross Hodge Pushes to Land Future Star

MAILBAG: Players Who Will Leave, the O-Line Catastrophe, Bye Week Goals + More

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football