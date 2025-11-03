Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced for WVU's Game at Arizona State
On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced West Virginia's final road game of the season on Saturday, Nov. 15 against Arizona State is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on TNT and stream on HBO MAX.
This week, West Virginia welcomes a struggling Colorado team to Mountaineer Field and with a win, will remain in contention for a bowl invitation. Kickoff is set for noon and the action will broadcast on TNT and stream HBO MAX.
The game against the Buffaloes will celebrate Mountaineer Week and will be Military Appreciation Day. National Football Foundation Hall of Fame Inductee Steve Slaton and the 2005 Sugar Bowl championship team will also be recognized.
Another Road Upset?
Arizona State lost starting quarterback Sam Leavitt to a season-ending injury in the loss to Houston two weeks ago. Jeff Simms stepped in on Saturday and ran for 228 yards and threw for another 177 yards with three total touchdowns to lead the Sun Devils to a 24-19 victory at Iowa State.
The Sun Devils are on a bye this week, giving the offense and Simms plenty of time to prepare for the West Virginia defense.
Arizona State is 4-1 at home this season, including handing Texas Tech its lone loss of the season.
Series History
West Virginia and Arizona State has only met twice on the football field. The Sun Devils took the first meeting at home 42-7 in 1979.
The last meeting between the two programs was a shootout in the 2016 Cactus Bowl. The Mountaineers outlasted the Sun Devils 43-42. Skylar Howard threw for 532 yards and five touchdowns. Shelton Gibson had four receptions for 143 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown reception and Ka’Raun White hauled in four passes for 116 yards, while Daikiel Shorts had two TD receptions.
