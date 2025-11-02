Diore Hubbard’s Career Day Helps Fuel WVU’s Upset of No. 22 Houston
West Virginia University running back Diore Hubbard recorded career-highs 108 yards and 29 carries and registered his fourth touchdown of the season in the stunning upset win at No. 22 Houston on Saturday
“Diore Hubbard ran his tail off,” West Virginia head coach Rodriguez stated. “I challenged him. I said, ‘we got to run hard - make them tackle you,’ and he ran possessed today.”
The redshirt freshman became the first Mountaineer to hit the 100-yard rushing mark since Tye Edwards rushed for a bruising 141 yards and three touchdowns in the Backyard Brawl against Pitt. The senior did, however, suffer a season-ending hip injury in his effort, although he briefly appeared against BYU nearly a month later.
Injuries have been a big part of the story for West Virginia this season, losing running back Jahiem White and receiver Jaden Bray in game two, Edwards in game three and four quarterbacks followed.
The offensive line has received its fair share of criticism throughout the year as West Virginia rode a five-game losing streak and arguably hit their low point as a unit after the offense only mustered up 41 rushing yards in the loss TCU.
The narrative changed against Houston. West Virginia got off to its fastest start of the season. The Mountaineers had not scored in the first quarter during the Big 12 slate, but Hubbard’s success on first down from the outset, ripping off six yards on the first play from scrimmage, and two plays later, an additional 13 yards as the Mountaineers set the tone early on the ground, earning a first down on the opening drive for the first time in three games.
“Just coming out with the right mindset, knowing they can’t really stop us, we just go to execute,” Hubbard said. It’s always about us, never about the other team. Its always about our production and what we do.”
West Virginia finished the opening drive with a six-yard touchdown from freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr., then on the Mountaineers ensuing possession, again Hubbard and the WVU offense pounded Houston with the running game and finished the drive with a 14-0 lead. Hubbard had 59 rushing yards in the first quarter.
“It was just about being physical, moving the line of scrimmage,” Hubbard said. “That’s been the message all year – finally got it done… We got our pad level down and got what we got all game.”
“We talked all week about coming off the ball and I know they’re capable of doing it and they did it,” Rodriguez stated.
Houston tied the game at 21 before the half and the defense took over the third quarter, setting up a 50-yard field goal and an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown gave the Mountaineers the advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Fox gave West Virginia a 10-point lead early in the fourth with a 34-yard keeper up the middle on fourth and two.
Then, Hubbard put one of the final nails in the coffin midway through the quarter. Noticeably limping, he took the handoff, made a defender miss in the back field and weaved his way to the endzone for a 17-point lead.
“I got to put my body on the line and do what I got to do for the team,” Hubbard said. “Just embodying the whole idea of hard edge and knowing your teammates are counting on you at all times, I got to do what I got to for my team.”
West Virginia got the ball back up 10 after Houston muffed a punt with 4:3. Three-straight Hubbard runs had the Mountaineers facing a fourth and two. Not willing to give the ball back to Houston Rodriguez and the Mountaineers went for it. Hubbard took the ball over the right side and picked up the first down on a two-yard carry.
“To end the game getting a key first down when everybody knows you’re going to run it, kind of embodies what we want up front,” Rodriguez said. “We could have done some different stuff, but I wanted to see if we can do it. Can we make a first down when we have to make a first down when everybody knows we’re going to run it and they did and sealed the game.”
“I’m so proud of those guys, just putting it together,” Hubbard said. “It’s been a lot of learning curves for them and honestly, I’m just very proud of them guys in how they performed today, and I wish y’all give them the credit for what happened today because it starts with them.”
