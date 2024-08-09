Kole Taylor Explains Why He's Not on College Football 25
When the College Football 25 video game came out last month, West Virginia fans were upset to learn that starting tight end Kole Taylor was not in the game. This led folks to believe that Taylor opted out of the game, making him one of the very few around the country who did.
As a matter of fact, that wasn't the case at all. Taylor provided an explanation behind the situation during today's media availability.
“Yeah, so that was not by choice. I don’t really know what happened in the selection process. I opted-in and then I got an email saying that I was not selected, so it was not by choice but I think our guys are kind of pushing to get it fixed and hopefully in the next roster updates I’ll be in. I opted in, wanted to be in, still want to be in. It’s a little disappointing. It’s something you want to be in your whole life growing up playing NCAA and to not be in it’s a little disappointing, but it is what it is. It’s not the end of the world and hopefully it gets fixed.”
When asked further about the email he received, Taylor responded, “It said we reviewed your submission and for some reason you weren’t selected. I don’t know, that’s all I got. There was an email back and then I emailed them back and I never heard anything.”
EA Sports did say that there will be one big roster update just before the start of the season to include all of the freshmen and late transfers who were not on the game at launch.
