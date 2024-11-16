Look What I Found! WVU Receiver Traylon Ray in Perfect Position for Tipped Touchdown
In the opening minutes of the second quarter, West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene bought enough time with his legs to keep a play alive to tie the game up.
Baylor had all receivers covered, forcing Greene to roll left and throw the ball toward the end zone off-balanced while drifting backward. The ball was tipped by Devyn Bobby and right into the hands of wide receiver Traylon Ray for the West Virginia touchdown.
Although it wasn't pretty by any means, getting that first passing touchdown after being on the shelf has to feel good. Greene missed the last two and a half games with an upper-body injury and just made his way back to being a full participant in practice this week.
In the first quarter, Greene called his own number and ran in a touchdown for the game's first points.
You can catch the rest of West Virginia's matchup with Baylor on ESPN2.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU's Big 12 Title Picture: Who to Root For, Chances to Win the League, Remaining Contenders
What Darian DeVries Said Following the Loss to Pitt