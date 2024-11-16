WVU's Big 12 Title Picture: Who to Root For, Chances to Win the League, Remaining Contenders
Even at 5-4, the West Virginia Mountaineers have a chance to still accomplish everything they set out to do at the beginning of the season thanks to a 4-2 record in Big 12 Conference play.
Getting to the Big 12 championship game isn't going to be easy, but there's a chance the Old Gold and Blue can make their first-ever appearance in the game, assuming they win out, and get the appropriate help needed from others around the league.
What West Virginia needs to happen this weekend
Utah to beat Colorado
West Virginia to beat Baylor
If this happens, West Virginia's chances to reach the Big 12 title game increase from 4% to 13%, according to playoffstatus.com. By simply winning their final three games, that percentage increases to 20% without even factoring in other results around the league.
How West Virginia is eliminated this weekend
West Virginia loses to Baylor
BYU beats Kansas
Even if the Mountaineers lose today to Baylor, they are still mathematically in the hunt although they would need many things to happen to get there, including winning the final two games of course.
How the Big 12 tiebreakers work
A - The tied teams will be compared based on their head-to-head record during the season.
B - The tied teams will be compared based on win percentage against all common conference opponents.
C - The tied teams will be compared based on win percentage against the next highest-placed common opponent in the standings (based on the record in all games played within the Conference) proceeding through the standings.
D - The tied teams will be compared based on combined win percentage in conference games of conference opponents.
E - The tied teams will be compared based on total number of wins in a 12-game season.
F - The representative will be chosen based on highest ranking by SportSource Analytics (team rating score metric) following the last weekend of regular-season games.
G - The representative will be chosen by a coin toss.
% chance to win the Big 12 (per ESPN FPI)
BYU - 39.8%
Colorado - 32.3%
Kansas State - 14.8%
Iowa State - 7%
Arizona State - 2.8%
West Virginia - 2.4%
Baylor - 0.4%
Cincinnati - 0.2%
TCU - 0.2%
Texas Tech - 0.1%
BYU's remaining schedule
vs. Kansas
at Arizona State
vs. Houston
Colorado's remaining schedule
vs. Utah
at Kansas
vs. Oklahoma State
Kansas State's remaining schedule
vs. Arizona State
vs. Cincinnati
at Iowa State
Iowa State's remaining schedule
vs. Cincinnati
at Utah
vs. Kansas State
Arizona State's remaining schedule
at Kansas State
vs. BYU
at Arizona
West Virginia's remaining schedule
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech
