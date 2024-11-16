Mountaineers Now

WVU's Big 12 Title Picture: Who to Root For, Chances to Win the League, Remaining Contenders

West Virginia can reach the big game in Dallas if they do their part and get a little help.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University football vs. Cincinnati
West Virginia University football vs. Cincinnati / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

Even at 5-4, the West Virginia Mountaineers have a chance to still accomplish everything they set out to do at the beginning of the season thanks to a 4-2 record in Big 12 Conference play.

Getting to the Big 12 championship game isn't going to be easy, but there's a chance the Old Gold and Blue can make their first-ever appearance in the game, assuming they win out, and get the appropriate help needed from others around the league.

What West Virginia needs to happen this weekend

Utah to beat Colorado

West Virginia to beat Baylor

If this happens, West Virginia's chances to reach the Big 12 title game increase from 4% to 13%, according to playoffstatus.com. By simply winning their final three games, that percentage increases to 20% without even factoring in other results around the league.

How West Virginia is eliminated this weekend

West Virginia loses to Baylor

BYU beats Kansas

Even if the Mountaineers lose today to Baylor, they are still mathematically in the hunt although they would need many things to happen to get there, including winning the final two games of course.

How the Big 12 tiebreakers work

A - The tied teams will be compared based on their head-to-head record during the season.

B - The tied teams will be compared based on win percentage against all common conference opponents.

C - The tied teams will be compared based on win percentage against the next highest-placed common opponent in the standings (based on the record in all games played within the Conference) proceeding through the standings.

D - The tied teams will be compared based on combined win percentage in conference games of conference opponents.

E - The tied teams will be compared based on total number of wins in a 12-game season.

F - The representative will be chosen based on highest ranking by SportSource Analytics (team rating score metric) following the last weekend of regular-season games.

G - The representative will be chosen by a coin toss.

% chance to win the Big 12 (per ESPN FPI)

BYU - 39.8%

Colorado - 32.3%

Kansas State - 14.8%

Iowa State - 7%

Arizona State - 2.8%

West Virginia - 2.4%

Baylor - 0.4%

Cincinnati - 0.2%

TCU - 0.2%

Texas Tech - 0.1%

BYU's remaining schedule

vs. Kansas

at Arizona State

vs. Houston

Colorado's remaining schedule

vs. Utah

at Kansas

vs. Oklahoma State

Kansas State's remaining schedule

vs. Arizona State

vs. Cincinnati

at Iowa State

Iowa State's remaining schedule

vs. Cincinnati

at Utah

vs. Kansas State

Arizona State's remaining schedule

at Kansas State

vs. BYU

at Arizona

West Virginia's remaining schedule

vs. Baylor

vs. UCF

at Texas Tech

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

