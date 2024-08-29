Machine Gun Kelly to Perform Ahead of WVU-Penn State

mgk 🤝 bnk



🚨 @WVUfootball fans, @machinegunkelly will be performing LIVE this Saturday on Big Noon Kickoff 🚨



Head to Almost Heaven Village by 9am ET for a special on-site performance, plus catch “Lonely Road” live starting at 10am ET on FOX 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xsYNLDxIzh