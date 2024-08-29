Machine Gun Kelly to Perform Ahead of WVU-Penn State
This weekend in Morgantown, West Virginia is going to be one big party to kickoff the 2024 college football season. No. 8 Penn State will make the 147 mile trek looking for their 50th all-time win over the Mountaineers who will have a rowdy, fired up crowd behind them.
Friday afternoon, the action gets kicked off with The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN at 12 p.m. EST which will take place outside of the Life Sciences building on campus. Saturday morning, FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will host their weekly pregame show highlighting the best games in college football while highlighting West Virginia versus Penn State.
Wednesday night, it was announced that musician Machine Gun Kelly, also known as "MGK" will be performing live at 10 a.m. EST. He is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor who has recently dipped into the world of alternative rock and hip hop.
This game has been tabbed as the biggest home-opener for West Virginia since 1998 when they hosted the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. If the Mountaineers can find a way to spring the upset, Morgantown will continue its party well into the evening and through Sunday.
