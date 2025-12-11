Two Michigan Players WVU Should Pursue if They Enter Portal Following Coaching Change

Rich Rodriguez is back at West Virginia, and the Michigan head coaching job is open once again. No, he's not going anywhere this time, but he could take advantage of the Wolverines' decision to fire Sherrone Moore. With his dismissal, it could lead to a few more unexpected departures, and there are two players I've had my eyes on for a while.

Keep in mind that this is a purely hypothetical discussion since one is in the program and has not announced any intention of entering the portal, while the other just signed with Michigan. However, the uncertainty at the head coach position and the lack of playing time for one could spark a move. If so, West Virginia should pounce, considering both have a WVU tie in one way or another.

QB Jadyn Davis

The former four-star quarterback was heavily recruited out of high school, right here in my backyard at Providence Day in Charlotte. I've seen him live a couple of times, and man, he can put on a show. He's not your typical Rich Rod quarterback, and he's going to be a serious threat with his legs, but he's athletic enough to extend plays and occasionally keep it.

He can throw the heck out of the football, though, and with Bryce Underwood being Michigan's starter for the next two to three years, I'd be surprised if Davis stuck around. If he were to hit the portal, WVU (if interested) would have a ton of competition, but he'd be worth throwing your hat in the ring for. Also, for whatever it's worth, he was coached by Will Grier's dad, Chad, at Providence Day.

WR Travis Johnson

Johnson is the son of former West Virginia tight end Tory Johnson Sr. (2000-03) and the brother of TJ Johnson, who spent two years with the Mountaineers before transferring to Southern Miss this past season. Travis just signed with Michigan during the early period, but he can request a release from his NLI (National Letter of Intent) or, because he is enrolling early, he can enter the transfer portal next month. You'd have to assume, though, he'll stay put at Michigan and see things through with the new head coach.

If not, WVU could certainly use his skill set. Here, too, WVU would be battling a boatload of schools for his services. He picked the Wolverines over offers from Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, North Carolina, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and others.

