Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Memphis
We're one day away from kicking off the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Memphis Tigers. Who will finish out the season on a strong note? Here are our picks for the game.
Schuyler Callihan: Memphis 38, West Virginia 31
Most teams entering a lower-tier bowl game off the heels of a blowout loss to cap off a disappointing season, including their head coach getting canned, typically spells trouble. I don't know if that's necessarily the case here. Yes, I have the Tigers winning, but it's going to be a highly competitive game and one that West Virginia is locked in for.
Why? Well, there are several reasons. You want to impress Rich Rodriguez and the new coaching staff if you have no intentions of leaving. But you also want to put good stuff on tape in case you hit the transfer portal or the new coaching staff suggests playing somewhere else may be a better fit. Plus, this is the final time this group will play together, and they want to send the seniors out right. Interim head coach Chad Scott is extremely well-liked by those on the roster, and they'd run through a brick wall for him.
As much as it sounds like I'm drumming up the perfect scenario for a West Virginia win, I can't see it happening. This Memphis offense is legit. They're well-balanced. And they're extremely efficient on third downs and in the red zone. Running back Mario Anderson Jr. is a handful, but the passing attack will cause problems for WVU, as it has all season long.
WVU's offense will want to get the ground game going early, but the Tigers have one of the better rush defenses in the land, holding opponents to roughly 100 yards per game. WVU is going to have to sling it around to keep pace and that's not been a winning formula for this bunch in particular.
The Mountaineers keep it close but a couple of late turnovers cost them the game.
Prediction record: 8-4.
Christopher Hall: Memphis 31, West Virginia 27
Memphis comes into the game following a disappointing regular season despite finishing 10-2. The Tigers were expected to win the AAC and push for a playoff spot. The program traveled to Florida State in the third game of the season and notched a 20-13 victory in what was supposed to be a defining win. However, FSU finished 2-10, and Memphis lost to Navy and UTSA, and the two losses were enough to keep them out of the conference championship.
The Tigers appear to be locked in with no key players few hitting the transfer portal or opting out of the bowl game.
West Virginia aspired to compete for a Big 12 championship after returning the bulk of its offensive production, but the defense struggled all season, ranking as one of the worst defenses in the entire country. Ultimately, the Mountaineers came up short, ending the season with a 5-4 conference record, and WVU parted ways with head coach Neal Brown.
The Mountaineers lost redshirt freshman linebacker Josiah Trotter, who was second on the team in tackles. West Virginia could have many opt-outs after Brown was fired but the group appears to have rallied together.
Memphis running back Mario Anderson has rushed for 1,292 yards with an average of 5.9 yards per carry and 17 touchdowns on the season.
The Mountaineers had some success stopping the run but the Memphis passing game ranked 24th in the country, averaging 268.5 yards per game, led by senior quarterback Seth Henigan, should open up any running lanes.
West Virgnia may have the firepower to keep up with the Tigers’ offense, but turnovers have plagued this team that ranks near the bottom of the country in turnover Margin at -6. On the other side, Memphis is second at +16.
As much as I’d like to think this Mountaineer team can put it all together for 60 minutes, they haven’t shown it all year. I do believe this team will rally and fight till the end, but turnovers have plagued this team all year, and I suspect it will pop up again in the final game of the year. Memphis pulls out the victory 31-27.
Prediction record: 7-5.
